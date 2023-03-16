Comedy Legend MS. PAT Announces ‘Ya Girl Done Made It’ Tour!

Comedy legend Ms. Pat has announced her upcoming ‘Ya Girl Done Made It’standup comedy tour, kicking off on Sept. 8, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work. With an Emmy-nominated multi-cam series based on her own life, an overall deal with BET/Paramount Global, her popular first Netflix hour streaming, and sold-out standup shows nationwide, Ms. Pat is headed for comedy superstardom.
Tickets for all shows, excluding Indianapolis, Indiana, are available via MsPatComedy.com. Ms. Pat’s show at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis will go on sale Friday, March 17, 2023.
‘YA GIRL DONE MADE IT’ TOUR DATES
*ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023
SEPT. 8, 2023 — LOUISVILLE, KY — BOMHARD THEATER
SEPT. 9, 2023 — INDIANAPOLIS, IN — CLOWES MEMORIAL HALL*
SEPT. 16, 2023 — LOS ANGELES, CA — THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL
SEPT. 29, 2023 — RALEIGH, NC — MEYMANDI CONCERT HALL
SEPT. 30, 2023 — BALTIMORE, MD — THE LYRIC
OCT. 20, 2023 — MINNEAPOLIS, MN — PANTAGES THEATRE
NOV. 4, 2023 — DALLAS, TX — MAJESTIC THEATRE
NOV. 10, 2023 — WASHINGTON, DC — THE HOWARD
NOV. 11, 2023 — GLENSIDE, PA — KESWICK THEATRE
NOV. 17, 2023 — SAN ANTONIO, TX — EMPIRE THEATRE
NOV. 18, 2023 — HOUSTON, TX — CULLEN PERFORMANCE HALL
DEC. 16, 2023 — ATLANTA, GA — CENTER STAGE
JAN. 13, 2023 — CHICAGO, IL — THE VIC THEATRE
