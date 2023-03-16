Comedy Legend MS. PAT Announces ‘Ya Girl Done Made It’ Tour!

Comedy legend Ms. Pat has announced her upcoming ‘Ya Girl Done Made It’standup comedy tour, kicking off on Sept. 8, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work. With an Emmy-nominated multi-cam series based on her own life, an overall deal with BET/Paramount Global, her popular first Netflix hour streaming, and sold-out standup shows nationwide, Ms. Pat is headed for comedy superstardom.

Tickets for all shows, excluding Indianapolis, Indiana, are available via MsPatComedy.com. Ms. Pat’s show at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis will go on sale Friday, March 17, 2023.

‘YA GIRL DONE MADE IT’ TOUR DATES

*ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023

SEPT. 8, 2023 — LOUISVILLE, KY — BOMHARD THEATER

SEPT. 9, 2023 — INDIANAPOLIS, IN — CLOWES MEMORIAL HALL*

SEPT. 16, 2023 — LOS ANGELES, CA — THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL

SEPT. 29, 2023 — RALEIGH, NC — MEYMANDI CONCERT HALL

SEPT. 30, 2023 — BALTIMORE, MD — THE LYRIC

OCT. 20, 2023 — MINNEAPOLIS, MN — PANTAGES THEATRE

NOV. 4, 2023 — DALLAS, TX — MAJESTIC THEATRE

NOV. 10, 2023 — WASHINGTON, DC — THE HOWARD

NOV. 11, 2023 — GLENSIDE, PA — KESWICK THEATRE

NOV. 17, 2023 — SAN ANTONIO, TX — EMPIRE THEATRE

NOV. 18, 2023 — HOUSTON, TX — CULLEN PERFORMANCE HALL

DEC. 16, 2023 — ATLANTA, GA — CENTER STAGE

JAN. 13, 2023 — CHICAGO, IL — THE VIC THEATRE