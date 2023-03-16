REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Announced For March 17th Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 21st season on FRIDAY, MARCH 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Israeli actress, producer, and activist whose most recent book is “Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth,” Noa Tishby. This week’s panel discussion includes tech entrepreneur, former presidential candidate, author of the national bestseller “Forward,” and founder of The Forward Party (PAC), Andrew Yang; and Democratic Congresswoman representing Michigan’s 7th district, Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.