BRYSON TILLER Announces Dates For 2023 ‘Back and I’m Better Tour’

Six years since his last U.S. tour and fresh off his Toronto arena appearance on NAV’s Never Sleep Tour, Bryson Tiller has returned for his own U.S. headlining run – Back and I’m Better Tour – coming to intimate theaters this May and June. Produced by Live Nation, the 25-city tour kicks off on May 4 at San Diego’s House of Blues making stops across the country in Detroit, New York, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Seattle’s Showbox at The Market on June 12.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation presales beginning Wednesday, March 22. The general onsale for the Back and I’m Better Tour will start Friday, March 24 at 10AM Local Time on ticketmaster.com.

BRYSON TILLER: BACK AND I’M BETTER TOUR DATES:

Thu May 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival

Mon May 08 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

?Wed May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

Sat May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Mon May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Sat May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia

Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sun Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Tue Jun 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Thu Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*

*Not A Live Nation Date

About Bryson Tiller:

Bryson Tiller became one of the key breakout stars in 2010s contemporary R&B with the single “Don’t” and a descriptively titled parent album, T R A P S O U L (2015), a moody swaggering set of slow jams that neologized a subgenre the singer/rapper took to the mainstream with multi-platinum certifications and Grammy nominations. True to Self (2017) and A N N I V E R S A R Y (2019), his subsequent studio albums, have either topped the Billboard 200 or reached the chart’s Top Ten. Tiller’s additional hits as a featured artist and duet partner are highlighted by DJ Khalid’s “Wild Thoughts” and H.E.R.’s “Could’ve Been.”

Tiller started singing and rapping as a high schooler in his native Louisville, Kentucky, and in his late teens released a mixtape, Killer Instinct, Vol. 1. He was just into his twenties when SoundCloud uploads such as “Don’t,” “Break Bread,” and “Let ‘Em Know” brought him greater recognition. Timbaland reached out to collaborate and convinced Tiller to quit his job to do so. Drake expressed interest in signing Tiller to his OVO Sound label, but after some deliberation, Tiller accepted an offer from RCA, and made his major-label debut in May 2015 with the commercial release of “Don’t.” The sparse ballad peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 (and eventually went multi-platinum). The full-length T R A P S O U L followed a few months later and reached number eight on the Billboard 200. Within six months, the album was certified platinum, supported by additional multi-platinum hits “Exchange” and “Sorry Not Sorry,” the latter of which was co-produced by Timbaland. “Exchange,” a number 26 pop hit, was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best R&B Song.

Featured appearances and non-album singles as a headliner led to the May 2017 release of Tiller’s second album, True to Self. Another set dominated by thumping slow jams, it went straight to number one. Around the same time, Tiller was featured beside Rihanna on DJ Khaled’s number two hit “Wild Thoughts.” Additional featured appearances and other stray tracks preceded Tiller’s third album. Most notable were duets with Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R., respectively “Insecure” (for the soundtrack of the like-titled series) and the Grammy-nominated “Could’ve Been.” Issued in October 2020, A N N I V E R S A R Y landed at number five and contained “Outta Time,” featuring guest vocals by Drake and production from 40, Nineteen85, and Vinylz. A year later, coinciding with both Halloween and the tenth anniversary of his first mixtape, Tiller offered his second tape, Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before. Another holiday-themed recording, A Different Christmas, was out the next month with Justin Bieber, Pentatonix, and Kiana Ledé on the guest list. The EP included mostly original songs and an update of “Winter Wonderland.” In 2022, Tiller guested on Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” and released the solo single “Outside.”