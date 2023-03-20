MIRANDA LAMBERT Announces Three Book Signings for “Y’ALL EAT YET? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen”

As reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert prepares for the April 25 release of her first book, “Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen,” written together with Holly Gleason, she announces a trio of book signing events to bring the recipes she was raised on and stories of intergenerational female friendship to fans nationwide.

Kicking off in New York City on release day, Lambert will visit the 5th Avenue Barnes & Noble store April 25 at 12 p.m. ET before appearing at The Grove Barnes & Noble store in Los Angeles on April 28 at 11 a.m. PT. She will also return to her hometown of Lindale, Texas – where many of the book’s stories were born – for a signing at her own Pink Pistol store on May 9 at 12 p.m. CT ahead of the ACM Awards in nearby Dallas later that week. Limited tickets priced at $38.11 plus an Eventbrite fee of $4 (which include one book each) will be available via YallEatYetBook.com at 11 a.m. local time tomorrow, March 21.

With “Y’all Eat Yet?” (Dey Street Books), the most awarded artist in ACM history takes readers deeper into her life off stage, on her farm and on the road, as well as sharing her beloved Airstream trailers, her signature fashion sense and decorating style. Lambert grew up surrounded by her mother and grandmother, and also by her mother’s tight-knit pack of girlfriends. With them, she learned the power of female friendship and the bonds that women share – and the way good food and drink is the perfect reason for any gathering of your girlfriends.

“Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life. I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends,” says Lambert.

These colorful women knew how to have too much fun, come through in a jam, celebrate, cry when necessary and really, really cook – and it’s to these women that Lambert credits her own inviting, come-on-in personality. Each and every recipe in “Y’all Eat Yet?” has been handed down from her mom, grandma and those cherished friends, including Nonny’s Banana Pudding, The Loaf (aka “the meal that will get the ring”), Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler, Stacked Enchilada Bake, Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Roasted Root Vegetable Winter Salad, Whiskey Cupcakes and more.

For everything from porch parties to road trips, the holidays and celebratory gatherings, “Y’all Eat Yet?” is true to Lambert’s roots growing up in Texas. It showcases easy to prepare, hearty and delicious meals meant to be shared with those you love. Full of the moments most people never get to see in the life of one of country music’s most important female superstars – along with gorgeous fare and 50 recipes – “Y’all Eat Yet?” was created to fill your belly and feed your soul.

About Miranda Lambert

Palomino, the eighth solo album from superstar Miranda Lambert, arrived in April 2022 as the largest female Country album debut of the year and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Named among the best of the year by the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and many more, it marks the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven previous No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 70 prestigious awards and countless sales certifications, earning the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year praise from NPR as “the most riveting country star of her generation.”

With her headlining Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency extended through late 2023 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater, the top streaming female Country artist of 2022 was also named to the 2022 TIME100 list honoring the world’s most influential people, with Pitchfork declaring that she “manages the hat-trick of both timelessness and timely activism.” Whether challenging conventional gender notions in her recent Top 10 hit “If I Was A Cowboy” or using her voice to write and record the inclusive “Y’All Means All” anthem for the latest season of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” the Texas native continues to expand the tent of the Country genre via her music.

In addition to Palomino, the celebrated singer/songwriter’s lauded discography includes Wildcard (2019), The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). She has also released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies, as well as 2021’s GRAMMY-nominated The Marfa Tapes, a raw and intimate recording with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert has earned 38 ACM Awards (including a record-setting nine consecutive Female Artist of the Year Awards), 14 CMA Awards, three GRAMMY Awards, the Nashville Symphony Harmony Award, the Texas Medal of Arts Award, ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award and ACM Song of the Decade Award, plus was named 2019’s RIAA Artist of the Year and was the youngest artist ever to serve as the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Artist in Residence.

Idyllwind, her clothing and cowboy boot collection, is an exclusive brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide, while her home goods collection, Wanda June Home, is available exclusively at Walmart and her debut book, “Y’all Eat Yet,” is set for release on April 25. She is also the first female artist to have her own venue on Broadway in Nashville with her Casa Rosa Tex-Mex cantina. An avid animal lover, Lambert’s MuttNation pet product line is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Co. with proceeds benefitting her MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that has raised over $7 million since its inception in 2009. The Foundation’s mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

