DARIUS RUCKER Announces Lineup For RIVERFRONT REVIVAL MUSIC FESTIVAL Featuring Turnpike Troubadours, Lainey Wilson, Band of Horses and More!

Back for its second year after a massive inaugural success, Riverfront Revival has just released its impressive 2023 lineup curated by Darius Rucker and produced by the seasoned team at SRE Entertainment.

The festival, set to take place Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at North Charleston’s beautiful Riverfront Park, will be headlined by multi-Platinum and three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Rucker and Turnpike Troubadours with performances by Lainey Wilson, Band of Horses and Greensky Bluegrass. Festival-goers will also hear the sounds of Niko Moon, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Drivin N’ Cryin, Megan Moroney, Wilderado, Cha Wa, Elvie Shane, Yesterday’s Wine, Carter Faith, Wayne Graham, Randall Fowler, Haley Mae Campbell, Emily Curtis and Grayson Little.

Music will play across two stages from 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. Gates will open at 12 p.m. each day. Riverfront Revival will also feature curated offerings of the Lowcountry’s best food, libations, art and culture along the beautiful backdrop of the Cooper River.

Fans can snag a limited number of presale tickets now starting at $170 for General Admission and $525 for VIP (plus taxes and fees; layaway plans available starting at $25) by visiting RiverfrontRevival.com and signing up for Riverfront Revival’s e-newsletter to automatically receive a presale code. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 24. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will once again benefit the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

Riverfront Revival is presented in partnership with ExploreCharleston.

For more details and updates, visit RiverfrontRevival.com and follow @riverfrontrevival on Facebook and Instagram.

About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers,plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. New songs “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” (featuring Chapel Hart) are available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. Rucker has also advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn. In addition, Rucker is an avid sports fan, with his NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanaticsapparel line available at NFLshop.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.

For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.