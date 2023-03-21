WEEN Announce Dates For 2023 Summer Tour — Their First Extensive Tour Since Reuniting In 2016!

WEEN has unveiled plans for an upcoming US tour – the band’s first extensive national headline run since they reunited in 2016. The newly announced dates begin July 28 at Los Angeles, CA’s famed Greek Theatre and then continue through early September. Highlights of the 14-show run includes visits to Oakland, CA’s Fox Theater (July 29), Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 3), Chicago, IL’s Salt Shed Outdoors (September 9), and New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 (September 14).

Tickets Today Artist Presales begin Wednesday, March 22 at 10:00 am (local) exclusively via https://ween.shop.ticketstoday.com/. Venue, radio, and local presales – including a special Brooklyn Vegan presale for New York City’s Pier 17 (Password: BOOGNISH) – begin Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 12:00 pm (ET)/9:00 am (PT). For complete details and ticket availability, please see ween.com/tour.

The upcoming headline tour follows an already announced series of 2023 live dates set to hit Dallas, TX’s South Side Ballroom (April 25), Houston, TX’s White Oak Music Hall (April 26), and New Orleans, LA’s Orpheum Theater (April 28-29). In addition, Ween will make a festival performance at Scranton, PA’s Peach Music Festival, slated for June 29-July 2.

In addition to the band’s busy live schedule, Ween have also launched an official new webstore, showcasing a wide range of select merch including a webstore exclusive variant on gold foil of Todd Slater’s Las Vegas poster from this past weekend’s shows, and much more, all available exclusively at ween.themerchcollective.com.

Formed as teenagers in 1984 by Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, Jr. (better known as Gene and Dean Ween) in New Hope, PA, Ween has taken on a cult-like status with legions of devoted fans around the world. Beginning with six self-released cassettes in the 1980s followed by 11 studio albums, six live albums, and a smattering of EPs through the 1990s and 2000s, Ween’s recorded output is far-reaching in its styles moving from rock to punk to psychedelic to country to alternative and all points in between.

However, it’s the band’s live shows that have truly cultivated its diehard fan base. In 2016, more than four years after their last performance, Ween reunited for three instantly sold-out shows in Broomfield, CO and New York, NY, made headline and festival appearances across the country, and released GodWeenSatan: Live – their first live album since 2008. Since then, the band has performed sold-out headline shows and festival appearances, including multiple night stands at such legendary venues as New York City’s Beacon Theatre, Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium, Port Chester, NY’s Capitol Theatre, Los Angeles, CA’s The Wiltern, and Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, to name only a few.

Ween consists of Gene and Dean Ween alongside longtime band members Claude Coleman, Jr. (drums), Dave Dreiwitz (bass) and Glenn McClelland (keyboards).

WEEN – US TOUR 2023

APRIL

25 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

26 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

28 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

29 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

JUNE

29-7/2 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival *

JULY

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

29 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

30 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

AUGUST

1 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

3 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

5 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

SEPTEMBER

8 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Field

9 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed Outdoors

10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

14 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

15 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom

16 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

* Festival Appearance

