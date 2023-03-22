Drew Carey’s “Friday Night Freak-Out” Radio Show on “Underground Garage” To Air Episode This Week Recorded Entirely Using ChatGPT

This week’s episode of Drew Carey’s “Friday Night Freak-Out”radio show, which is broadcast on Little Steven’s Underground Garage on SiriusXM (CH. 21) was produced entirely using Artificial Intelligence.

Using innovative AI speech software created by Eleven Labs and OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, the show was entirely created by an AI voice, generating natural-sounding speech and seamlessly integrating it into the show, allowing for a completely unique listening experience.

Carey says, “ChatGPT reminds me of when Google came out. I can’t believe the results I’m getting. I’d been playing around with it for only a week. Thought it would be a fun experiment to do on the Freakout. Now I’m just imagining what I can do with practice!”

Listen to ‘Friday Night Freak-Out’ on Little Steven’s Underground Garage on SiriusXM (CH. 21) this Friday night (March 24th) at 11pm EST (and ON DEMAND) to hear the results of this ground-breaking technology, as Drew takes listeners on a musical journey unlike any other.

About Drew Carey and ‘Friday Night Freak-Out’

Drew Carey is known as one of the greatest comics of all time — but did you know he’s also a music buff? In addition to his stand-up career, his hit ABC sitcom ‘The Drew Carey Show’, his role in the success of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ and his current position as host of CBS’ ‘The Price Is Right’, he’s also been a longtime host of Stevie Van Zandt’s SiriusXM channel, Little Steven’s Underground Garage (Ch. 21).

Now, you can hear him share his musical tastes on Friday nights as he hosts a show on Underground Garage.

‘Friday Night Freak-Out’ with Drew Carey, which airs each week at 8 pm ET, features three hours of rock and soul music, including favorite legendary hits, as well as exciting new sounds.

About UNDERGROUND GARAGE:

SiriusXM’s Underground Garage channel is executively produced by Stevie Van Zandt, and plays the best records made from all 7 decades of Rock ‘n’ Roll from artists including The Beatles, The Shangri-Las, The Ramones, the Rolling Stones, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Richard, Darlene Love, The Who, The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Joan Jett, Muddy Waters, The Clash, The Chiffons and everything in between, alongside the best new Rock ‘n’ Soul bands in the world.