HUNT CLUB: Mena Suvari, Mickey Rourke and Casper Van Dien Join Forces For Explosive Action Thriller!

Uncork’d Entertainment will release the all-star action thriller HUNT CLUB starring Oscar Nominees Mena Suvari (American Beauty, American Pie) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler, The Expendables) on April 4th. Rourke and Suvari previously co-starred in Tony Scott’s Domino in 2005.

Elizabeth Blake-Thomas directs the pic, penned by David Lipper and John F. Saunders with Lipper joining his partner Robert A. Daly Jr. in producing through their Latigo Films banner. Joining them as producers are Mark Lester, Keli Price, and Kipp Tribble. Kimberly Hines executive produced.

Maya Stojan (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”), Casper Van Dien (The Daughter), Will Peltz (13 Minutes), Jessica Belkin (‘’The Orville’’), Jeremy London (Demigod), Jason London (The Rage : Carrie 2), David Lipper (“Frequency”) and Kipp Tribble (ReBroken) also feature in the gripping thriller.

Synopsis: Cassandra (Suvari) just lost her girlfriend and daughter and is desperate to find help. In walks Carter offering her the chance to win $100k if she participates in the hunt on his island. She soon finds other women who are there for the cash have been tied up, only to be released as the hunted. With the help of Tessa and Lexi, Cassandra turns the tables on the men showing that women can be better hunters.

HUNT CLUB will be available on DVD, DIGITAL and ON DEMAND on April 4th!