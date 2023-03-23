SILVERBELLY WHISKEY Announces Third Release In ALAN JACKSON Signature Series — “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow”

Silverbelly Whiskey, the premier spirit distilled exclusively for and hand-selected by Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson, unveils its newest batch “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” named after the iconic artist’s career-defining 1990 hit.

Bottles are available for pre-order here, and they will begin shipping in April. From now until April 21st, fans can get 10% off their purchase using the code “NEON” at checkout.

Drawing its name from the color of Jackson’s signature Stetson hat, Silverbelly Whiskey is distilled in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co. & DSP-KY-10. Implementing a unique batch numbering system and celebrating Jackson’s iconic career, each new batch is named after one of the country legend’s chart-topping songs in chronological order, making each bottle an instant collector’s item. “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” follows in the footsteps of Silverbelly Whiskey’s first two successful batch releases, which were named after Jackson’s hit songs, “Here In The Real World” and “Wanted,” respectively.

??Details on Silverbelly Whiskey:

Size: 750ml bottle

Proof: 91 proof with 45.5% alc/vol.

Aroma: Brown sugar, sweet apple, cherry, honey

Taste: Sweet, smooth, and spicy; bright fall fruits with a light, silky texture on the mid-palate; soft caramelized oak tones are met with a savory wood spice on the finish

Silverbelly is available in stores in 19 states and will be available nationwide soon. In the meantime, spirits lovers can order Silverbelly at silverbellywhiskey.com.