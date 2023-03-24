‘Rick and Morty: Season 6’ — A Wild Ride Through Space and Time With A Schwifty Steelbook Release!

Over the past decade, the adventures of ‘Rick and Morty’ have captivated a generation. For those unfamiliar, this incredibly unpredictable series follows the interdimensional and multiversal adventures of sociopathic scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Mortimer “Morty” Smith. It has grown from a cult hit on Adult Swim to a global phenomenon that fearlessly pushes its creative boundaries with each new season. The Sixth Season of this fan favorite proves the series has plenty of fuel left in the tank. The episodes feature the incredible voice talents of Kari Wahlgren, Peter Dinklage, Heather Anne Campbell, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Mraz, Christopher Meloni, Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, John Early, Jack Black, and more!

REJOICE! Fans of the series can now binge until their heart’s content when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases ‘Rick and Morty: Season 6’ on Blu-ray on March 28th. If you’re already immersed in this crazy world, chances are you’re as anxious to revisit it as I was. From a collector’s standpoint, the ‘Rick and Morty: Season 6’ Blu-ray is chock full of excellent bonus content. The special features include an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with the key players bringing the show to life.

Additionally, the release includes three captivating “Anatomy of a Scene” featurettes that focus on some of this season’s most spellbinding episodes — “Bethic Twinstinct,” “Night Family,” and “Analyze Piss.” As a fan of this iconic series, it’s always a treat to see how all the moving parts combine to create some of the wildest stories ever to air on television. This collectible new steelbook release features 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1.

SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE:

Rick and Morty: Inside Season 6 (New Featurette Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD) – Take a trip through the show’s portal-less sixth season with co-creator Dan Harmon, co-executive producer Steve Levy, showrunner Scott Marder, and writers Heather Anne Campbell, Albro Lundy, Rob Schrab and James Siciliano

Anatomy of a Scene: “Bethic Twinstinct” (Featurette) – Co-creator Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, director Douglas Einar Olsen and writer Anne Lane dig into the carcasses of two scenes while you stare at them in a numb trance.

Anatomy of a Scene: “Night Family” (Featurette) – Clock the most extensive car chase in the series’ history with co-executive producer Albro Lundy, showrunner Scott Marder, writer Rob Schrab and director Jacob Hair.

Anatomy of a Scene: “Analyze Piss” (Featurette) – Co-creator Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, director Fill Marc Sagadraca and writer James Siciliano go blow-for-blow on Jerry’s fight with Pissmaster.

10 Inside the Episodes (Featurettes) – Take a deeper look into each of the ten episodes from the season.

Includes all 10 episodes from the sixth season:

Solaricks Rick: A Mort Well Lived Bethic Twinstinct Night Family Final DeSmithation JuRicksic Mort Full Meta Jackrick Analyze Piss A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation