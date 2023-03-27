AVENGED SEVENFOLD Announces ‘Life is But A Dream…’ North American Tour

Following the announcement of two unique one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles, multi-platinum headliners and famed heavy metal rock group Avenged Sevenfold have launched an extensive Life is But A Dream…North American tour – featuring support from Alexisonfire. Produced by Live Nation, the first leg includes thirteen cities across the U.S. and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. Additional cities and dates will be announced soon.

The announcement of leg one is just one piece of recent exciting news for the band as they also just released their first single in seven years, “Nobody”, and revealed their new album Life is But A Dream…, set to debut on June 2nd via Warner Records.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Deathbats Club presale (details below) beginning now through Tuesday, March 28 at 3 pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week. The general on sale will start Thursday, March 30 at 10AM Local Time on LiveNation.com.

PRESALE: Deathbats Club members can request tickets first from now through Tuesday, March 28 at 3 pm ET using Ticketmaster’s new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io/. Deathbats Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Deathbat NFT’s, made popular by Avenged Sevenfold, flying around the Ethereum blockchain. A Deathbat is a membership card into the club and offers many perks and access to events that will take place in the “metaverse” and in real life.

During that window, fans will submit their request for tickets and, after the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured. This process gives exclusive access to ticket locations that have been reserved for the Deathbats Club community. For more information on the Token-Gated Sales platform see HERE.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD LIFE IS BUT A DREAM…NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 21 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Sat Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Mon Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Wed Aug 02 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Fri Aug 04 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Aug 05 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Aug 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

About Avenged Sevenfold

To date, Avenged Sevenfold have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart (2010’s Nightmare and 2013’s Hail To The King) to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio. The band (comprising M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman) are equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world’s most prestigious rock festivals as well as always being at the forefront of rapidly changing technology, cultural mile markers, and new ways for communities to engage.

