GODSMACK and STAIND Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Godsmack and Staind have officially announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, with stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV, and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX, at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on August 31.

“Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind. For sure every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don’t miss it!”

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, March 31 at 10 AM Local Time at Ticketmaster.com

“We’re really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer,” says Staind lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Aaron Lewis. “The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong,” adds Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. “We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”

GODSMACK AND STAIND 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wed Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 28 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 02 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Aug 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sun Aug 20 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

About Godsmack

With over 20 years of chart-topping success, GODSMACK have cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, they’ve accomplished a staggering 11 #1 singles at mainstream rock radio and have achieved 20 Top 10 hits at the format (the most of any act since February 1999). Additionally, they’ve enjoyed four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award’s Rock Artist of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released eight studio albums; Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), When Legends Rise (2018), and Lighting Up the Sky (2023).

GODSMACK is Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums).

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON GODSMACK, VISIT:

WEBSITE | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

About Staind

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide.? Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT that was recorded for the live album, Live: It’s Been Awhile. New music coming soon.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON STAIND, VISIT:

WEBSITE / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / YOUTUBE