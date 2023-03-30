Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola® Officially Launch Ready-to-Drink Cocktails In The U.S.

Jack Daniel’s has officially debuted the iconic Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola cocktail as a ready-to-drink (RTD), pre-mixed cocktail option for the first time in the United States.

Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD is inspired by one of the most popular “bar-calls” – a cocktail ordered with specific brand names – in the world. This pre-mixed cocktail with two of the largest household brand names in the U.S. first hit shelves last fall in Mexico and will continue to expand to other global markets throughout 2023.

“We are excited to introduce the quintessential Jack & Coke cocktail to consumers in a consistent, convenient and portable format,” said Dallas Cheatham, Jack Daniel’s RTD Brand Director. “While Jack & Coke is a cocktail consumers have known and enjoyed across the world, with origins dating back more than a century, we are proud to officially launch Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD and bring these two iconic brands together in a RTD format for the first time in the U.S.”

“This launch is a milestone moment for both Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s – it is following what people have been doing with these two iconic brands for generations and demonstrates our commitment to innovation from the simple to the complex,” said Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams for The Coca-Cola Company. “We are really excited about this classic cocktail being offered in a new and exciting way through our relationship with Jack Daniel’s and their distributor system.”

The can and packaging, which features two of the world’s most recognized trademarks in “Coca-Cola” and “Jack Daniel’s,” will include clear responsibility symbols stating that the beverage is to be enjoyed responsibly and only by consumers of legal drinking age. Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD will adhere to responsible marketing practices held by Jack Daniel’s and The Coca-Cola Company.

The alcohol beverage volume (ABV) is 7% in the US and a version featuring Coca-Cola Zero-Sugar will also be available beginning in May. Both will be available at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $12.99 per 4-pack.

Jack Daniel’s was established in 1866 in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The Coca-Cola brand was established in 1886 in Atlanta.