REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Announced For March 31st Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 21st season on FRIDAY, MARCH 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Republican Governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu. This week’s panel discussion includes columnist at Tablet Magazine, writer-at-large for Air Mail, and author of “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington,” James Kirchick; and Winsome Sears, the first woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and first woman of color and Jamaican-born American to hold statewide office in Virginia’s history.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.