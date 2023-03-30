Rock Legends KISS Add Four New Dates To “End of The Road Tour”

The undisputed heavyweight champs of rock ‘n’roll, KISS, have announced the addition of four new dates on their final tour, THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, these final runs of shows will kick off this October and now include stops in Detroit, Nashville, St. Louis and Ft. Worth before wrapping up with a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.
Tickets will be available starting Monday, April 3, with a KISS Army presale at 10am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, April 7 at 10am local time at livenation.com.
2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY
October 20, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 23, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 25, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
October 27, 2023 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
October 29, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
November 1, 2023 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
November 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
November 6, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 8, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 10, 2023 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
November 12, 2023 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
November 13, 2023 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
November 15, 2023 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
November 18, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
November 19, 2023 – Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre
November 21, 2023 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
November 22, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
November 24, 2023 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
November 25, 2023 – Indianapolis. IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 27, 2023 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
November 29, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
December 1, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
December 2, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
New dates in bold above – ** go to KISSOnline.com to see the full tour itinerary of shows
