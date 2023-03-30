Rock Legends KISS Add Four New Dates To “End of The Road Tour”

The undisputed heavyweight champs of rock ‘n’roll, KISS, have announced the addition of four new dates on their final tour, THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, these final runs of shows will kick off this October and now include stops in Detroit, Nashville, St. Louis and Ft. Worth before wrapping up with a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, April 3, with a KISS Army presale at 10am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, April 7 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY

October 20, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 23, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 27, 2023 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 29, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 1, 2023 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 – Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 – Indianapolis. IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

New dates in bold above – ** go to KISSOnline.com to see the full tour itinerary of shows