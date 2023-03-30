Shout! Factory To Unleash ‘The Jackie Chan Collection Volume 2 (1983-1993)’ On April 25th!

Shout! Factory has announced an April 25th release date for their highly-anticipated 8-Disc set THE JACKIE CHAN COLLECTION VOLUME 2 (1983-1993), a presentation of eight classic films which showcase the unique mixture of martial arts, action, and comedy that has made Jackie Chan a cultural icon.

Unbeatable. Unstoppable. Undeniable. Jackie Chan stands alone among action heroes thanks to his death-defying stunts, unparalleled fight scenes, and his signature sense of humor. An international superstar, Chan has thrilled fans around the globe for decades. As the standard bearer for martial arts action, Chan has forged a legacy that never has nor will be matched.

The films showcased in the set include Winners And Sinners, Wheels On Meals, The Protector, Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars, Armour Of God, Armour Of God II: Operation Condor, Crime Story, and City Hunter. Bonus features include new audio commentaries, new interviews, and a new documentary.

Customers ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18” x 24” rolled poster featuring the set’s new artwork, while supplies last.

THE JACKIE CHAN COLLECTION VOLUME 2 (1983-1993) SPECIAL FEATURES:

WINNERS AND SINNERS

· 4K transfer from the original film elements

· NEW audio commentary by David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film

· NEW A Winning Formula – academic Dr. Luke White, author of Fighting without Fighting: Kung Fu Cinema’s Journey to the West, discusses the Hong Kong martial arts comedy

· Archival interview with director/actor Sammo Hung

· Teapot Tango – an interview with director/actor Sammo Hung

· The Man Behind the Legend: Sammo Hung

· Outtakes

· Alternate Japanese end credits

· Original Hong Kong Teaser and Theatrical Trailer

· English Trailer

· Japanese Trailer and TV Spot

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Mandarin 5.1 Dolby Digital

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Alternate Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

TWINKLE, TWINKLE LUCKY STARS

· 4K transfer from the original film elements

· Alternate extended Taiwanese version – 4K transfer from the original film elements

· NEW audio commentary by David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film

· A Life of Laughter – an interview with actor Richard Ng

· Gentleman Warrior – an interview with actor Richard Norton

· Outtakes

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· English Trailer

· Japanese Trailer and TV Spot

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Mandarin Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Alternate Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

WHEELS ON MEALS

· 2K restoration from the original film elements

· NEW Audio Commentary with David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film.

· NEW Break-Neck Brilliance: A New Era of Jackie Chan and Skeleton-Shattering Stunts – a new 88-minute feature length documentary on how Chan broke the mold (and his bones) with his daring choreography and set pieces upon his return to Hong Kong in the 1980s, featuring interviews with Wang Yao, one of the original members of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team, Emma Lee, former Manager of Talent for Golden Harvest, Chi-Hwa Chen, executive director of Police Story, Vincent Lyn, actor in Operation Condor, academic Dr Lin Feng, Frank Djeng of the NY Asian Film Festival and more…

· Outtake footage

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Cantonese 5.1 Dolby Digital

Cantonese 2.0 with alternate soundtrack DTS-HD Master Audio

Original English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

English 5.1 (Classic Dub) Dolby Digital

English 5.1 (2006 Dub) Dolby Digital

ARMOUR OF GOD

· 2K restoration from the original film elements for the Hong Kong cut

· International Cut

· NEW Audio commentary from James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

· Rise of the Phoenix – Radek Sienski on Armour of God

· Interview with Jackie Chan

· Interview with Willie Chan

· Interview with editor Peter Cheung

· Japanese release outtakes

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· Japanese Theatrical Trailer

· English Theatrical Trailer

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

Mandarin Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio (Original Theatrical Mix)

Cantonese Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

English Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

English 5.1 Dolby Digital

Japanese Theatrical Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

ARMOUR OF GOD II

· 2K Scan of the original film elements

· Extended Cut

· NEW Audio commentary from James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks (Extended Cut)

· NEW Notes for a New Direction – composer Stephen Endelman discusses crafting a new soundtrack for the American debut of Jackie Chan’s sequel

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Cantonese Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio

THE PROTECTOR

· 2K Scan of the original film elements for the original US cut of the film

· Alternate “Hong Kong Cut” of the film by Jackie Chan in standard definition

· NEW Audio commentary from author and critic Kim Newman, moderated by filmmaker Sean Hogan

· From New York to Hong Kong – an interview with director James Glickenhaus (2013)

· Locations – Then and Now

· Behind the Scenes Trailer

· Original Trailer

· Hong Kong Trailer

· Japanese Teaser and Trailer

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

English Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

English 5.1 Dolby Digital

Cantonese Mono (Alternate Cut)

Cantonese Home Video Stereo (Alternate Cut)

English/Cantonese Hybrid Mix (Alternate Cut)

CRIME STORY

· 2K Scan of the original film elements

· NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

· NEW Criminally Creative: The Story of a stylistic U-Turn – Andrew Heskins, film critic for easternKicks speaks about Jackie Chan’s change of pace with Crime Story

· Archival interview with Bruce Law

· Archival interview with writer Teddy Chan

· Archival interview with director Kirk Wong

· Deleted Scenes

· Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Cantonese 5.1 Dolby Digital

English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

English 5.1 Dolby Digitial

CITY HUNTER

· 2K Scan of the original film elements

· NEW Audio Commentary with David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: The Introduction to the Martial Arts Film

· NEW Slapstick in the City: Jackie Chan enters the Nineties – Andrew Heskins, film critic for easternKicks, reflects on the surreal cult thrills of City Hunter

· Archival interview with Jackie Chan

· Archival interview with director Wong Jing

· Archival interview with stuntman Rocky Lai

· Archival interview with Richard Norton

· Archival interview with Gary Daniels

· Outtakes Music Video

· Outtake Montage

· Japanese Ending Credits

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Cantonese Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

Cantonese 5.1 Dolby Digital

English 5.1 Dolby Digital