QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Add Eight Additional Dates To ‘The Rhapsody Tour’

Due to overwhelming fan demand, Queen + Adam Lambert today announced the addition of the final eight new dates across North America on their upcoming Rhapsody Tour, which first launched in 2019 with 25 critically acclaimed shows. The tour will now include second dates in Baltimore, New York, Boston, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles following sellouts across the original shows. Tickets for the newly added shows will be available via a general onsale beginning Friday, April 7 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

After a 4-year long hiatus, Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and their exceptional frontman Adam Lambert are bringing their highly acclaimed production, now expanded and better-than-ever, back to where it first began. Produced by Live Nation, the now 22-date tour kicks off on October 4 at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, with stops across North America before concluding with back-to-back shows at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. See full routing below.

Brian May says, “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world.”

And Adam Lambert says: “I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”

Queen + Adam Lambert’s 150-minute career-spanning set list celebrates the band’s extraordinary back catalogue, lining up wall-to-wall immortal anthems like “We Will Rock You”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Radio Ga Ga”, and “Somebody To Love” alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites. Featuring a dazzling state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects and set pieces, this sense-swamping extravaganza has been blowing critics and fans away the world over.

As with last year’s UK and European dates, the 2023 North American tour will see Queen + Adam Lambert supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Having extensively toured over the last few years, the Rhapsody show is forever evolving. But it remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury’s majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger’s undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam’s vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all of which adds up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history. Read more on the story of The Rhapsody Tour so far, including the special performance opening the Platinum Jubilee concert with the late Queen herself tea cup tapping to the beat of “We Will Rock You” HERE.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES:

Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Oct 05 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Oct 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – NEW SHOW

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Oct 28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 31 — Chicago, IL – United Center – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 03 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Nov 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Sun Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium – NEW SHOW

MORE ON TICKETS:

Queen + Adam Lambert appreciate that it is an enormous task to try and stop scalpers from taking advantage of fans wanting to purchase tickets for the tour. In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the band are collaborating with the venues’ ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets for The Rhapsody Tour so that they may only be transferred between fans at the original price.

Fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances. Those who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using a face value ticket exchange, including the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange – which is free to use for buyers and sellers. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here.

Unfortunately, the states of NY, IL, and CO have laws in place which protect ticket scalpers – these laws prohibit artists from being able to restrict the transfer of their tickets to face value exchanges only. For shows in these states, Queen + Adam Lambert strongly encourage fans to only buy or sell tickets to one another on face value exchanges. More information can be found here, with more details to follow in the coming weeks.