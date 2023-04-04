CASSADEE POPE Returns To Her Pop-Punk Roots With “People That I Love Leave” Single

GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope, announces her brand new single, out April 14th. Co-written by Cassadee, Ali Tamposi (Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson), Roman Campolo (Elton John, BTS), Nick Long (Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne) and Andrew Luce (Iann Dior, Role Model) and produced by Cassadee, Dan Swank, Mason Sacks, Hosu Yoon and Luce, the high-energy track is paired with emotionally charged lyrics about being afraid of fully letting love in after having been through so much heartbreak.

Pre-save “People That I Love Leave” now HERE.

Always paving her own path in the industry since the beginning of her career, Cassadee begins a new chapter in her musical journey with “People That I Love Leave.” Having started her career as the frontwoman of beloved, pop-punk band, Hey Monday, “People That I Love Leave” marks a return to form for Cassadee. “This next project has an authenticity that I’ve never been able to tap into before now,” she shares. “Pop and rock music is such a staple in my creativity so to fully return back to that genre feels special and like coming back home.”

Speaking on the new direction of her sound, Cassadee shares, “I wanted to lead with a high energy, uptempo song. I love jumping around on stage and always have since Hey Monday. This song gives people a pretty clear picture of where I’m headed sonically and energetically.”

Stay tuned for more news from Cassadee coming very soon.

