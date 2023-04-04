DON TOLIVER Announces Dates For ‘Thee Love Sick Tour 2023’

Following the release of his third studio album, Love Sick, hip-hop soul artist Don Toliver announces Thee Love Sick Tour 2023 featuring special guests Pi’erre Bourne and more. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour kicks off on Sunday, June 18 in Denver at Fillmore Auditorium, with stops across North America in Toronto, New York, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Saturday, July 16 at The Masonic in San Francisco.

Love Sick includes singles, “Slow Motion (Feat. Wizkid)” and “4 Me (Feat. Kali Uchis),” as well as “Leave The Club (Feat. Lil Durk & GloRilla),” and stand out track “Private Landing (Feat. Future & Justin Beiber.) The album arrived alongside a self-written short film, Love Sick, presented by Rotation – the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music – streaming now exclusively on Prime Video. Watch Here.

Love Sick was quickly upgraded into an expanded deluxe edition available now via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records. The deluxe includes four additional tracks, including such brand new bangers as “Embarrassed (Feat. Travis Scott),” “Luckily I’m Having (Feat. Teezo Touchdown),” ,“No Pole,” and “Geronimo,” all available now for streaming and download. Expanded deluxe edition available HERE.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Spotify and Live Nation presales beginning Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, April 6 at 10 PM local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 7 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, limited edition gift item, VIP laminate and lanyard, early entry into the venue. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

THEE LOVE SICK TOUR 2023 DATES:

Sun Jun 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Jun 20 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Jun 22 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

Fri Jun 23 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun Jun 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

Wed Jun 29 – New York, NY – Theater at The Garden

Sat Jul 01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sun Jul 02 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue Jul 04 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 05 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jul 08 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Jul 09 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Jul 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sun Jul 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

About Don Toliver

Soul singer, songwriter, and artist Don Toliver has earned worldwide attention for a unique sound that calls out his myriad musical influences of hip-hop, smoked-out R&B, ambitious pop, and even a bit of rock ‘n’ roll, creating a genre-bending lane of his own. After the 2018 mixtape Donny Womack, the Houston, TX native assembled his full-length debut, Heaven Or Hell, which claimed spots on mid-year and year-end lists by Complex and XXL, while Rolling Stone championed him among the “10 Biggest Breakthrough Artists of 2020.” Don then joined forces with Internet Money, NAV, and Gunna for the 4x platinum banger “Lemonade,” which they also performed on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 2021 saw Don team with Lil Durk and Latto for “Fast Lane,” the lead track on Atlantic Records’ F9: The Fast Saga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), followed by the blockbuster release of Life of a DON, once again showcasing his fluid ability to exist in multiple soundscapes and featuring production by Mike Dean, Hit-Boy, Mustard, and more. Through it all, he has gathered billions of streams, scored platinum plaques, and received praise courtesy of everybody from such media outlets as V MAN, W Magazine, Interview, and more. 2023 now marks a spectacular new era for Don as he released his third studio album, Love Sick via Atlantic Records/Cactus Jack, alongside a self-written short film presented by Rotation—the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music—available exclusively on Prime Video.