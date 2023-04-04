JONAS BROTHERS Announce One-Night-Only Show At Yankee Stadium!

Following their recent sold-out Broadway limited engagement, Jonas Brothers return to New York with a massive one-night-only show at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 12. The band will perform five albums in one night – including their new album The Album which features upcoming single “Waffle House,” out this Friday, April 7.

TICKETS: Fans who previously registered for the Broadway shows will have the opportunity for first access to tickets with a special Verified Fans on sale. More info will be sent to eligible fans via email. Citi and Verizon will also have presales beginning on Wednesday, April 12 (details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, April 14 at 10AM ET at jonasbrothers.com.

Citi Presale: Citi is the official card of the Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium show. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10AM ET until Thursday, April 13 at 10AM ET through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon Up Presale: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium show through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10AM ET until Thursday, April 13 at 10AM ET. For more details visit Verizon Up.

This Saturday, April 8, Jonas Brothers will be returning to NBC’s Saturday Night Live stage as musical guest for the third time alongside host Molly Shannon—tune in to “SNL,” Saturday, April 8 (11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT), live on NBC and Peacock.

About Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers new single “Waffle House,” releases via Republic Records on Friday, April 7th launching a new era for the band’s latest full-length record The Album, executive produced by Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey]. The Album is set for release on Friday, May 12. Kicking off 2023, the band received their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023.

“Sucker,” the 5x-platinum single debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers’ rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling Happiness Begins (Republic Records).

In the wake of Happiness Begins, the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of “Top Duo/Group,” “Top Radio Songs Artist,” and “Top Radio Song” for “Sucker” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for “Best Pop Video,” “Best Duo/Group” at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious “Decade Award.” They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more. Jonas Brothers teamed up with Marshmello for “Leave Before You Love Me,” claiming a Top 10 spot at Top 40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views.