BEN HARPER Announces June Release Date For New Album ‘WIDE OPEN LIGHT’

Singer-songwriter, musician and producer Ben Harper has announced his new studio album WIDE OPEN LIGHT, the follow up to his GRAMMY-nominated record BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE, to be released on June 2 via Chrysalis Records. Today, he shares the new single “Yard Sale” featuring long-time collaborator Jack Johnson, and revealed tour dates for summer 2023.

WIDE OPEN LIGHT is described by Ben as a family of songs he’s written where each track is a close relative to the next. It’s deliberately minimalist and the songs themselves do as much of the heavy lifting as the production. “There was once a time when albums didn’t need an adjacent story or fable. When the songs were enough,” Ben says. “I’m excited to return to this.”

The new single “Yard Sale,” Ben explains, “follows a man through the final blurred stages of a breakup. With each passing verse the couple grows further beyond reach or repair. By the song’s end, he’s more confused than when the song began.”

Following the release of WIDE OPEN LIGHT, Harper will tour on select dates with The Chicks, before heading out on his own extensive US tour this fall. Harper’s tour begins in Richmond, VA on September 29th, and will feature shows in Portland, ME, Buffalo, NY, Cincinnati, OH, MIlwaukee, WI and more, and will include performances at the Oceans Calling Music Festival and Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival.

This month, Ben appears in the new AppleTV+ series “Extrapolations,” a fictional drama based in the near future when the effects of climate change have become embedded in our daily lives. The limited series features an all-star cast that also includes Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Gemma Chan, Heather Graham, Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, Yara Shahidi and many more.

As a 3x-GRAMMY-winner, Harper has amassed international critical applause and a worldwide fan following for his own genre-traversing body of work while also producing acclaimed albums by Mavis Staples, Rickie Lee Jones, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Natalie Maines, Ziggy Marley, and others. An inveterate collaborator, Harper has also recorded with a diverse span of artists ranging from John Lee Hooker, Charlie Musselwhite, to Ringo Starr, Keith Richards and, most recently, Harry Styles, to contribute his signature guitar work to the superstar’s chart-topping album, HARRY’S HOUSE. Harper joined Styles for an astounding 12 nights of performances at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles this past fall.

Harper has recently been featured on CBS Mornings, ABC News, Forbes, SPIN and Variety, to name a few.

BEN HARPER TOUR DATES

Sat. Apr. 30 – Boulder, CO – Bluebird Music Festival

Sat. Jun. 10 – Torrey, UT – Fort Desolation Fest

Sat. Jul. 1 – Weimar, Germany – Seebühne Weimar c/o Weimarhalle

Mon. Jul. 3 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Tue. Jul. 4 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Wed. Jul. 5 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Sat. Jul. 8 – Enghien, Belgium – LaSemo

Sun. Jul. 9 – Saint-Malô-du-Bois, France – Festival de Poupet *with Fatoumata Diawara, Colours In The Street

Tue. Jul. 11 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia *with John Butler

Wed. Jul. 12 – Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero

Thu. Jul. 13 – Perugia, Italy – Arena Santa Giuliana

Sat. Jul. 15 – Tarvisio, Italy – Lago di Fusine Superiore

Sun. Jul. 16 – La Spezia, Italy – Piazza Giacomo Matteotti

Tue. Jul. 18 – Narbonne, France – Festival Jazz à l’Hospitalet

Wed. Jul. 19 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière

Thu. Jul. 20 – Vitrolles, France – Jardin Sonore Festival

Fri. Jul. 21 – Girona, Spain – Porta Ferrada

Sun. Jul. 23 – San Sebastián, Spain – Jazzaldia

Tue. Jul. 25 – Jerez, Spain – Tío Pepe Festival

Wed. Jul. 26 – Cascais, Portugal – CoolJazz

Fri. Jul. 28 – Marciac, France – Jazz in Marciac

Thu. Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *with The Chicks

Fri. Aug. 11 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center *with The Chicks

Wed. Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena *with The Chicks

Thu. Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *with The Chicks

Sat. Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair Grandstand *with The Chicks

Fri. Aug. 25 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage *with City and Colour, Katie Tupper

Sat. Aug. 26 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center *with The Chicks

Sun. Aug. 27 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival *with Brandi Carlile

Tue. Aug. 29 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *with The Chicks

Wed. Aug. 30 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha *with The Chicks

Fri. Sep. 1 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Fri. Sep. 29 – Richmond, VA – The National

Sat. Sep 30 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Music Festival

Sun. Oct. 1 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival

Tue. Oct. 03 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Wed. Oct. 4 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Fri. Oct. 6 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn

For more information on Ben Harper, please visit www.benharper.com.