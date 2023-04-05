‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Documentary To Receive Special One-Night-Only Theatrical Screenings on April 11th

Magnolia Pictures will release LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING for special one-night-only theatrical screenings on April 11th. Check out the trailer and poster art for the film below!

Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for CNN Films and HBO Max, in association with Rolling Stone Films, director Lisa Cortés’ Sundance opening night documentary LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock n’ roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator – the originator – Richard Penniman. Through a wealth of archive and performance that brings us into Richard’s complicated inner world, the film unspools the icon’s life story with all its switchbacks and contradictions. In interviews with family, musicians, and cutting-edge Black and queer scholars, the film reveals how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself. Throughout his life, Richard careened like a shiny cracked pinball between God, sex and rock n’ roll. The world tried to put him in a box, but Richard was an omni being who contained multitudes – he was unabashedly everything.

LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING is produced by Robert Friedman, Lisa Cortés, Liz Yale Marsh and Caryn Capotosto and Executive Produced by Dee Rees.