MOONAGE DAYDREAM, A Stunning Cinematic And Sonic Portrait Of David Bowie, Debuts April 29th On HBO!

HBO Documentary Films’ MOONAGE DAYDREAM, from Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy®-winning filmmaker Brett Morgen (HBO’s “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck”), debuts SATURDAY, APRIL 29 (8:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

MOONAGE DAYDREAM illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time. Guided by Bowie’s own narration and told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, this feature length experiential cinematic odyssey explores his creative, musical, and spiritual journey.

In 2018, Morgen was granted unprecedented access to Bowie’s archives encompassing a lifetime of materials, including an extensive catalog of unseen footage and personal collection of his own art and poetry. He spent four years assembling the film and another 18 months designing the soundscape, animations, and color palette while working with Bowie’s long-time collaborator, friend, and music producer Tony Visconti as well as Academy Award®-winning sound mixer Paul Massey (“Bohemian Rhapsody”).

An official selection of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, MOONAGE DAYDREAM is one of the most critically acclaimed and celebrated documentaries of the year. The film won the WGA Award for Best Documentary Screenplay, CAS Award for Best Sound Mix- Documentary, and the MPSE Award for Best Music Editing. It received five Critics Choice Award nominations, winning the award for Best Editing, and was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Documentary.

HBO Documentary Films presents MOONAGE DAYDREAM written, directed, produced, and edited by Brett Morgen; executive produced by Kathy Rivkin Daum, Hartwig Masuch, Justus Haerder, Michael Rapino, Heather Parry, Ryan Kroft, Billy Zysblat, Tom Cyrana, Eileen D’Arcy, Aisha Cohen, Debra Eisenstadt, and Bill Gerber; re-recording mixers Paul Massey and David Giammarco; music produced by Tony Visconti.