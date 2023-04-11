JONAS BROTHERS Add Second Yankee Stadium Show Due To Overwhelming Demand

Due to incredible demand, the Jonas Brothers will extend their New York visit with an additional performance at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 13, marking a second opportunity for fans to see the Brothers at Yankee stadium. The band made their mark in NYC earlier this year during their historic sold-out Broadway engagement.

For their two special shows at Yankee Stadium, they will perform five albums each night – including their new album, The Album, which features the brand new single, “Waffle House.”

TICKETS: Citi and Verizon presales begin on Wednesday, April 12 (details below). The general onsale starts on Friday, April 14 at 10 AM ET at jonasbrothers.com.

Citi Presale: Citi is the official card of the Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium show. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10 AM ET until Thursday, April 13 at 10 AM ET through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon Up Presale: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium show through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10 AM ET until Thursday, April 13 at 10 AM ET. For more details visit Verizon Up.

About Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers’ new single “Waffle House” is out now via Republic Records, launching a new era for the band’s latest full-length record The Album, executive produced by Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey]. The Album is set for release on Friday, May 12th. Kicking off 2023, the band received their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30th, 2023.

“Sucker,” the 5x-Platinum single, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers’ rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album with the arrival of their Platinum-selling Happiness Begins (Republic Records).

In the wake of Happiness Begins, the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of “Top Duo/Group,” “Top Radio Songs Artist,” and “Top Radio Song” for “Sucker” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for “Best Pop Video,” “Best Duo/Group” at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious “Decade Award.” They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more. Jonas Brothers teamed up with Marshmello for “Leave Before You Love Me,” claiming a Top 10 spot at Top 40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views.