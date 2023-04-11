THE FAMILY STALLONE: Paramount+ Reveals Trailer For Hard-Hitting Stallone Docuseries

Paramount+ has announced that the new docuseries THE FAMILY STALLONE, starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, will premiere exclusively on the service Wednesday, May 17 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil. The series will also premiere on Thursday, May 18 in the U.K., Australia and Italy, with further international markets to follow. An official trailer and art for the series were also released.

After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

THE FAMILY STALLONE is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, with Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray and Jason Williams as co-executive producers.

