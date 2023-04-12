SMARTLESS: ON THE ROAD — Max Releases First Official Trailer For Highly Anticipated Docuseries

Max has released the first official trailer for Max Original SMARTLESS: ON THE ROAD, debuting TUESDAY, MAY 23, following Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes during the North American tour of their hit podcast. Directed by Sam Jones (“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed,” “Off Camera with Sam Jones”), the six-part docuseries provides fly-on-the-wall, intimate access of the three friends and beloved actors as they travel through Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Madison, Wisconsin, and Los Angeles, giving viewers a sneak peek into the minds, conversations, and bonds behind one of the country’s most popular podcasts.

The trailer was shown today exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

Official Synopsis: Hop on the road with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes as they take us on an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the sold-out live tour of their wildly successful podcast, “SmartLess.” Traveling from city to city all over the country, the trio is joined by celebrities such as Conan O’Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, David Letterman, and other surprise guests.

In each episode of “SmartLess,” one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and newfound knowledge to feed the SmartLess mind. The passion project of three friends has turned into a wildly successful podcast, named one of the Best Shows of 2020 by Apple as well as consistently ranking Top 5 Comedy Shows and Top 10 on overall shows on iTunes.

“SmartLess” is produced by Michael Grant Terry, Bennett Barbakow, and Rob Amjärv.