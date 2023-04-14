HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Roll Out “My Generation (Live In Rio)” Video

The Hollywood Vampires, the legendary supergroup have shared the video for the new single “My Generation (Live in Rio 2015).” The recording is taken from their groundbreaking performance at the Rock in Rio Festival in 2015 and appears on their first-ever live album Live in Rio, out this June.

With “My Generation,” Pete Townshend of The Who created a timeless classic in 1965. 50 years later, this song is revived by the Hollywood Vampires and performed in front of 100,000 fans. This is rock in its purest form. Known for their incredible energy on stage, this performance is no exception — featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Deep, Joe Perry, Tommy Henriksen, and special guest Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses).

In 2015, the Hollywood Vampires not only released their first album, but also played one of their biggest concerts, which will now be released as their first live album. After this success and the media interest in the ultimate rock group, sold-out concerts, and tours all over the world followed, and finally, in 2019, the second album Rise. Over 50,000 physical units sold, millions of streams, and worldwide cover stories in major magazines later, fans, press, and the band were ready to bring these songs to the stage. Unfortunately, part of the tour had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will finally be made up for this summer. Fittingly, the first live album will be released a few days earlier on June 2.

The new album Live in Rio will be released as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be pre-ordered here.

LIVE IN RIO TRACK LISTING:

“Raise The Dead”

“My Generation”

“I Got a Line on You”

“Cold Turkey”

“Five to One/Break On”

“Through (To The Other Side)”

“Manic Depression”

“7 And 7 Is”

“Whole Lotta Love”

“Jeepster”

“I’m A Boy”

“School’s Out”

“Billion Dollar Babies”

“Train Kept A-Rollin’”

“Brown Sugar”