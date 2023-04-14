KID VS ALIENS: New Featurette Unveiled For Jason Eisener’s Latest Flick; Now Streaming On SHUDDER!

The latest exciting project from director Jason Eisener (Hobo With A Shotgun, Dark Side of The Ring) has been released into the wild! Feast your eyes on the official trailer and synopsis for ‘KIDS VS ALIENS,’ which is Now Streaming on Shudder! Additionally, be sure to check out an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of the film below!

Written by Jason Eisener and John Davies, the film stars Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, and Calem MacDonald.

Official Synopsis: All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an alltime rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.



