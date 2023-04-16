EXXXOTICA Celebrates Its 50th Show Next Weekend In Chicago!

April 21st-23rd marks the 50th Anniversary Show for the EXXXOTICA ADULT ENTERTAINMENT EXPO as it descends into the Chicagoland area at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in beautiful Rosemont, IL.

This go-round Icon head honcho Jason is sending the resident adult content aficionado to find out what we’ve been sleeping on 49 times over. That’s right, folks, I’m heading to EXXXOTICA to shed light on pop culture’s often neglected legal-aged step-sister. Like the movies you’re sure to find at the event, this step-sis has a heart of gold. She tolerates the family drama and poor treatment from step-dad (mainstream film) and mom (post-Skinamax television) because it doesn’t hold a candle to step-bro’s (society’s) fascination and respect.

A long-winded workaround to make a “step-joke”, but if TikTok has taught me anything, it is that no matter the length, a “help me, step-bro” video is sure to be worth the wait.

I could wax poetic about my deep love for the Adult Industry for hours upon hours, but we’ll save that for my trip. So for now, I’ll point you toward EXXXOTICA’s official press release so you can grab all the details and read up on the special events and after-parties.

I hope to see some of you there!

Following a Record-Breaking 2022, The Nation’s Largest Adult Conventions Hits 2023 With a Brand New Website & Its 50th Overall Event With EXXXOTICA Chicago, April 21 Through 23

(ROSEMONT, IL — March 1, 2023) “What a long, strange trip its been.” Since the very first EXXXOTICA opened its doors in Miami Beach back in 2006, the show has grown into the nation’s largest celebration of love and sex. And what better way to kick off a historic year with a new logo, new website and ready to rock 2023 with a quartet of amazing shows around the country beginning with EXXXOTICA Chicago — the 50th overall EXXXOTICA over the past 17 years by leading tradeshow producers, Three Expo Events.

When EXXXOTICA (https://exxxoticaexpo.com), presented by MyFreeCams (https://myfreecams.com), makes its return to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, April 21st through 23rd, the celebration will begin with this historic that more than cements its place as the most prolific adult event in the land. The new official website is filled with all the information one needs to navigate EXXXOTICA, with continuously updated guest appearances, stage and seminar schedules, exhibitors and how to take part as either an attendee or vendor.

Last year’s four EXXXOTICA Expos in Chicago, Miami, New Jersey and Washington, DC all set sales and attendance records, and for 2023 the bar has been set even higher.

This monumental 50th show does just that with what is shaping up to be a guest list of epic proportions. With a roster of appearances that span the history of EXXXOTICA, some of the confirmed names include legends, superstars and top names on the rise, including, Lisa Ann, Tera Patrick, Stormy Daniels, Alexis Texas, Violet Myers, Adriana Chechik, Lexi Belle, Katie Morgan, Evan Stone, Joanna Angel, Small Hands, Reya Sunshine, Vicki Chase, Ember Snow, Alex Coal, Barrett Blade, Nikki Dial, Kenzie Taylor, Jada Stevens, Nicolette Shea, April O’Neil, Christy Canyon, Rocky Emerson, Mistry Stone, Jenna Foxx, Lilly Bell, Kiki Klout, Nickey Huntsman, Jessie Saint, Lauren Phillips, Christiana Cinn, Priya Rai, TS Foxxy, Micky Lynn, Ginger Lynn, Brittany Andrews, Coralyn Jewel, Abigaiil Morris, Kazumi, Marina Valmont, Gigi Dior, James Bartholet, Rebel Rhyder, Kay Lovely, Alexis Amore, Kitty Cam, Cecelia Taylor, Kit Kawai, and many more. A lot of these stars will be appearing at Spotlight, sponsored by LoyalFans (https://loyalfans.com), as well as sponsors and exhibitors such as TadpoleXXXStudios (http://tadpolexstudio.com), Doubledose Twins (https://doubledosetwins.com), Signatures After Dark, Elite Talent Direct, Planetary Studios, and many more.

Chaturbate (https://chaturbate.com) are once again the proud sponsors of EXXXOTICA’s Entertainment stage which will feature an all-star schedule of performances and shows. From the always action-packed Ms. EXXXOTICA competition, to performances by EXXXOTICA faves like RubberDoll, Reya Sunshine, Christiana Cinn, Stallion Male Revue, and many more. Also, other show favorites include the Team Texass Twerk Contest hosted by Alexis Texas, the Pole Championships, as well as aerialists and performance artists, and it’s all hosted by emcee J. Randall and the legendary DJ Geenius.

EXXXOTICA’s Seminar Series, sponsored by Bad Dragon (https://bad-dragon.com), is once again hosted by accredited and renowned sexpert, Tyomi Morgan. Ms. Morgan has curated some of the biggest names and leading educators from the sex world and beyond who will be presenting a packed schedule of educational and entertaining seminars. Programming will feature sexual tips, question and answer sessions, advice on various ways of getting into the adult industry, swinging, BDSM and many other topics.

Speaking of swinging and kink, those who want to explore their horizons can check out CouplesX Lifestyle Experience, sponsored by Kasidie (https://kasidie.com), or the expansive and interactive Dungeon Experience, featuring educators and demonstrations from the kink world. And if you want to take home some fun, feel free to shop the expansive show floor, which the media has dubbed, “the world’s largest adult store.” The hall will be packed with exhibitors showcasing the latest and greatest products ranging from the mild to the wild.

Tickets are now on sale for the Chicago show, including VIP packages which include a custom VIP T-shirt and show bag, commemorative poster and pin, and lots of freebies and discounts from exhibitors and sponsors. It also includes access to the VIP viewing area featuring a cash bar — the only place to drink at the show. And, of course, as always there are nightly after parties happening at top spots such as longtime show sponsors Heavenly Bodies and other venues around Chicagoland.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit: https://exxxoticaexpo.com/tickets. Tickets are also on sale for shows in Miami (July 14-16), New Jersey (November 3-5), and Washington DC (December 1-3).

Friday is Ladies Free Friday at EXXXOTICA, where all women get complimentary general admission. Women are urged to register in advance to beat the lines at http://LadiesFreeFriday.com for free general admission tickets, for the ultimate girl’s night out or a date night to remember.

To get the latest on EXXXOTICA, go to the show’s brand-new official website, http://exxxoticaexpo.com, for schedules, stars appearing, updates, hotel information, and much more.

Businesses wishing to take part in EXXXOTICA Chicago and the best consumer events for like-minded adults out there, may request a sales kit: https://exxxoticaexpo.com/exhibit

EXXXOTICA is open Friday, April 21, from 6pm until 11pm, from 2pm until 10pm on Saturday, April 22, and from 1pm until 6pm on Sunday, April 23 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.