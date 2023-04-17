‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Spinoff Series ‘Knuckles’ at Paramount+ Kicks Off Production; Cast Announced!

Paramount+, Paramount Pictures and SEGA of America have announced the cast and the start of production for the service’s upcoming live-action series KNUCKLES, the latest in the “Cinematic World of Sonic the Hedgehog.”

The new live-action series will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3, marking the next installment of the hit franchise, which is slated for Dec. 20, 2024 .

In addition to Idris Elba, previously announced as the titular character Knuckles, Adam Pally will reprise his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple. The ensemble for the KNUCKLES series also includes recurring cast Edi Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”), Julian Barratt (“Mindhorn”), Scott Mescudi (“Don’t Look Up”), Ellie Taylor (“Ted Lasso”) and guest star Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”). In addition, Tika Sumpter will guest star, reprising her role as Maddie, with additional cast to be announced.

Production on KNUCKLES began earlier this month in London. All of the key creative team from the previous films are returning for the series, including Jeff Fowler, the films’ director, who is directing the pilot episode, as well as Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington and Toru Nakahara, who serve as executive producers on the series. Idris Elba also serves as executive producer. Additional directors for the series include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone and Carol Banker.

Whittington, who wrote on SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2, wrote the pilot and is the head writer for the series. The other series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 earned over $190 million in domestic box office, and over $214 million internationally for a combined total gross of over $405.4 million. On Paramount+, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 marks the top-performing Kids & Family film on the service and is also one of the service’s most re-watched films.