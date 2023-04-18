BOY GEORGE AND CULTURE CLUB Announce ‘The Letting It Go Show’ 2023 Tour

The legendary Boy George and Culture Club announced their 2023 tour, The Letting It Go Show, featuring very special guests Howard Jones and BERLIN across all dates. The prolific band will be performing all the hits, including “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” ‘Karma Chameleon,’ and ‘Church of the Poisoned Mind,’ right up to their current releases.

Produced by Live Nation, the 25-city run comes fresh on the heels of Boy George and Culture Club wrapping up their sold-out Vegas shows. The Letting It Go Show kicks off on Thursday, July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, with stops across North America in Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL, Austin, TX and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 20 in Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, April 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Culture Club tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 19 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, April 20 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

THE LETTING IT GO SHOW 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Wed Jul 19 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sat Jul 22 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 23 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Tue Jul 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tue Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 03 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Aug 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Aug 08 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Aug 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 20 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

About Culture Club

Few new wave groups were as popular as Culture Club. During the early ’80s, the group racked up seven straight Top Ten hits in the U.K. and six Top Ten singles in the U.S. with their light, infectious pop-soul. Though their music was radio-ready, what brought the band stardom was Boy George, the group’s charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer. George dressed in flamboyant dresses and wore heavy makeup, creating a disarmingly androgynous appearance that created a sensation on early MTV. George also had a biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club heavy media exposure in both America and Britain.

By the time Culture Club’s second album Colour by Numbers was released in the fall of 1983, the band was the most popular pop/rock group in America and England. “Karma Chameleon” became a number one hit on both sides of the Atlantic, while the album reached number one in the U.K. and number two in the U.S. Throughout 1984, the group racked up hits, with “It’s a Miracle” and “Miss Me Blind” reaching the Top Ten. In the fall, the group returned with its third album, Waking Up with the House on Fire. While “The War Song” reached number two in the U.K., the album was a disappointment in America, stalling at platinum; its predecessor went quadruple platinum.

Following a brief tour in February, Culture Club went on hiatus for 1985, with Craig, Moss, and Hay pursuing extracurricular musical projects in the interim. Though their comeback single, “Move Away,” became a hit in April, its accompanying album From Luxury to Heartache stayed on the charts for only a few months.

George confirmed the group’s disbandment in the spring of 1987, and he began a solo career later that year. While his solo career produced several dance hits in Europe, he didn’t land an American hit until 1992, when his cover of Dave Berry’s “The Crying Game” was featured in the Academy Award-nominated film of the same name. In 1995, George published his autobiography, Take It Like a Man. Culture Club reunited in 1998, issuing the two-disc set VH1 Storytellers/Greatest Hits.

A new album, Don’t Mind If I Do, appeared in 1999, reaching 64 on the U.K. charts; it did not receive an American release. Culture Club next celebrated their 20th Anniversary with a 2002 concert at Royal Albert Hall.

Culture Club reunited in 2014 for a tour and the band also began work on a new album with producer Youth. The group scheduled the release of an album called Tribes in 2015, but the record never materialized. Instead, the recordings provided the foundation for Life, the 2018 album that marked Culture Club’s first new album in nearly 20 years. ~ Stephen Thomas Erlewine, Rovi

