Comedian NATE BARGATZE Announces 2023 Fall/Winter Dates For ‘The Be Funny Tour’

Following his sold-out headline show at Bridgestone Arena, Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced 28 new dates, scheduled for this fall and winter, on his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR.
Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze has been recognized this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning. The 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.
Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Both of Nate’s one-hour Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021) premiered globally with rave reviews.
In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there’s plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate’s YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.
Presale begins Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: GREATEST). Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. local. For more information and tickets, visit natebargatze.com.
NATE BARGATZE: THE BE FUNNY TOUR
*Newly Added Show
April 27, 2023 — Muncie, IN — Emens Auditorium
April 28, 2023 — Kalamazoo, M — Kalamazoo State Theatre
April 29, 2023 — Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater
April 30, 2023 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
May 4, 2023 — Williamsport, PA — Community Arts Center
May 5, 2023 — Hershey, PA — Giant Center
May 7, 2023 — Norfolk, VA — Chrysler Hall
May 12, 2023 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater
May 13, 2023 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 14, 2023 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater
May 20, 2023 — Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center
June 1, 2023 — Springfield, IL — UIS Performing Arts Center
June 2, 2023 — Dayton, OH — Mead Theatre
June 3, 2023 — Evansville, IN — Old National Events Plaza
June 4, 2023 — Bowling Green, KY — SKyPAC
June 15, 2023 — Sioux City, IA — Orpheum Theatre
June 16, 2023 — Saint Paul, MN — Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
*Sept. 7, 2023 — Tucson, AZ — Tucson Music Hall
*Sept. 8, 2023 — San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic Theatre
*Sept. 9, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre
*Sept. 21, 2023 — Wheeling, WV — The Capitol Theatre
*Sept. 23, 2023 — Baltimore, MD — The Lyric
*Sept. 30, 2023 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
*Oct. 1, 2023 — Idaho Falls, ID — Hero Arena
*Oct. 5, 2023 — Portland, ME — Merrill Auditorium
*Oct. 6, 2023 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center
*Oct. 7, 2023 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall
*Oct. 14, 2023 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre
*Oct. 19, 2023 — Park City, KS — Harman Arena
*Oct. 20, 2023 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
*Oct. 21, 2023 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
*Oct. 22, 2023 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
*Oct. 26, 2023 — Ottumwa, IA — Bridge View Center
*Oct. 27, 2023 — St. Louis, MO — Fabulous Fox Theatre
*Oct. 28, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
*Oct. 29, 2023 — Davenport, IA — Adler Theatre
*Nov. 2, 2023 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center
*Nov. 4, 2023 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre
*Nov. 18, 2023 — Cleveland, OH — KeyBank State Theatre
*Nov. 19, 2023 — Erie, PA — Warner Theatre
*Nov. 30, 2023 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre
*Dec. 1, 2023 — Knoxville, TN — Knoxville Civic Coliseum
*Dec. 7, 2023 — Evans, GA — Columbia County Performing Arts Center
*Dec. 8, 2023 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
*Dec. 9, 2023 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
