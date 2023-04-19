Comedian NATE BARGATZE Announces 2023 Fall/Winter Dates For ‘The Be Funny Tour’

Following his sold-out headline show at Bridgestone Arena, Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced 28 new dates, scheduled for this fall and winter, on his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze has been recognized this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning. The 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Both of Nate’s one-hour Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021) premiered globally with rave reviews.

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there’s plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate’s YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Presale begins Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: GREATEST). Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. local. For more information and tickets, visit natebargatze.com.

NATE BARGATZE: THE BE FUNNY TOUR

*Newly Added Show

April 27, 2023 — Muncie, IN — Emens Auditorium

April 28, 2023 — Kalamazoo, M — Kalamazoo State Theatre

April 29, 2023 — Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater

April 30, 2023 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

May 4, 2023 — Williamsport, PA — Community Arts Center

May 5, 2023 — Hershey, PA — Giant Center

May 7, 2023 — Norfolk, VA — Chrysler Hall

May 12, 2023 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

May 13, 2023 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 14, 2023 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater

May 20, 2023 — Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center

June 1, 2023 — Springfield, IL — UIS Performing Arts Center

June 2, 2023 — Dayton, OH — Mead Theatre

June 3, 2023 — Evansville, IN — Old National Events Plaza

June 4, 2023 — Bowling Green, KY — SKyPAC

June 15, 2023 — Sioux City, IA — Orpheum Theatre

June 16, 2023 — Saint Paul, MN — Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

*Sept. 7, 2023 — Tucson, AZ — Tucson Music Hall

*Sept. 8, 2023 — San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic Theatre

*Sept. 9, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre

*Sept. 21, 2023 — Wheeling, WV — The Capitol Theatre

*Sept. 23, 2023 — Baltimore, MD — The Lyric

*Sept. 30, 2023 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

*Oct. 1, 2023 — Idaho Falls, ID — Hero Arena

*Oct. 5, 2023 — Portland, ME — Merrill Auditorium

*Oct. 6, 2023 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center

*Oct. 7, 2023 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

*Oct. 14, 2023 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

*Oct. 19, 2023 — Park City, KS — Harman Arena

*Oct. 20, 2023 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

*Oct. 21, 2023 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

*Oct. 22, 2023 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

*Oct. 26, 2023 — Ottumwa, IA — Bridge View Center

*Oct. 27, 2023 — St. Louis, MO — Fabulous Fox Theatre

*Oct. 28, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

*Oct. 29, 2023 — Davenport, IA — Adler Theatre

*Nov. 2, 2023 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center

*Nov. 4, 2023 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre

*Nov. 18, 2023 — Cleveland, OH — KeyBank State Theatre

*Nov. 19, 2023 — Erie, PA — Warner Theatre

*Nov. 30, 2023 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

*Dec. 1, 2023 — Knoxville, TN — Knoxville Civic Coliseum

*Dec. 7, 2023 — Evans, GA — Columbia County Performing Arts Center

*Dec. 8, 2023 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

*Dec. 9, 2023 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena