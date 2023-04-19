SPIRITBOX Unveil Captivating New Single “THE VOID”

Heavy music’s hottest band, Spiritbox, have announced the official release of brand new track, “The Void” and it’s accompanying visualizer today. The track features the band’s calling card of complex, multi-layered soundscapes and gloriously ethereal, hugely catchy vocals whilst also furthering their incredible ability to release music that is immediately recognizable as Spiritbox but simultaneously sounds unlike any of their previous releases.

Find “The Void” on streaming services HERE and watch the visualizer below!

Spirtbox are currently on the road for their first ever US headline run – the completely sold-out “Eternal Blue Tour”, where the new track has been making its surprise live debut to much excitement from fans.

Speaking on the official release of “The Void”, Spiritbox vocalist, Courtney LaPlante shares: “The Void is a song that came about very quickly. I didn’t have to fight with anything to write it, and when that happens, I don’t argue with it. It’s a type of song that I’ve been wanting to write for a long time, I’ve heard it hundreds of times now, and it makes me so happy every time I hear it. It’s been such an amazing experience playing this song on our tour, and watching people hear it for the first time, in real time.”

The Eternal Blue Tour 2023, produced by Live Nation, began in Vancouver on April 10th and will culminate in Minneapolis on May 10th. For more information head to Spiritbox.com. Full routing below.

Spiritbox | Eternal Blue Tour 2023

04/19/23 | Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

04/21/23 | Dallas, TX – Echo Music Hall

04/22/23 | Austin, TX – Emo’s

04/23/23 | Houston, TX – House of Blues

04/25/23 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

04/26/23 | Orlando, FL – House of Blues

04/28/23 | Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

04/29/23 | Boston, MA – House of Blues

04/30/23 | New York, NY – Irving Plaza

05/02/23 | Philadelphia, PA – TLA

05/04/23 | Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

05/05/23 | Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

05/06/23 | Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

05/08/23 | Chicago, IL – House of Blues

05/10/23 | Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

The history-making tour is in support of Spiritbox’s phenomenal, chart topping debut album of the same name, released in September of 2021 via Rise Records and Pale Chord. Since releasing Eternal Blue, Spiritbox have been conquering the live arena one mind-bending performance at a time. Prior to the Eternal Blue Tour, they played major festivals in the US, Australia, Europe and the UK, several sold-out, one-off headline shows in major cities such as London, Los Angeles and Munich and toured with the likes of Underoath, Ghost and Lamb of God.

Once done touring the US, Spiritbox will hit Europe for a run of shows with Ghost in France, Bring Me The Horizon in Budapest and Paris, two co-headline shows with Motionless In White in Germany, stand alone headline shows in Milan (ITA), Munster (GER), Haarlem (NL), Eindhoven (NL) and Helsinki (FIN), several major festivals and finally the UK, where they will play a run of headline shows supported by Loathe and Brand of Sacrifice. Tickets and full routing HERE.

ABOUT SPIRITBOX:

SPIRITBOX arguably *the* hottest band in heavy music, dropped their debut album, Eternal Blue, in September of 2021. It rolled in on a global tsunami of critical acclaim, from perfect score reviews and features everywhere including Spin, Forbes, Billboard and Alternative Press to multiple front covers including Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Pollstar, and Revolver. The album spawned a string of hit singles including “Holy Roller“, “Constance“, “Circle With Me”, “Secret Garden“ and most recently, “Hurt you“. ‘Eternal Blue’ charted #13 Billboard Top 200, #1 Rock, #1 Hard Rock, #1 Vinyl, #2 Internet Albums, #2 Independent, #3 Digital Albums, #3 Album Sales and top 20 of the official charts in Australia (#8), Germany (#17) and UK (#19). To date, Eternal Blue has clocked up 235 million streams.

Spiritbox followed the release of Eternal Blue with the 3-song Rotoscope EP, in 2022. The title track for which came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has run up over 3.1 million YouTube views. The EP has clocked up 24.9 million streams

To date, Spiritbox have accumulated over 395 million career streams across platforms and 76.4 million YouTube views. They were also nominated for 2 Juno Awards this year for Breakthrough Group Of The Year and Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year last year.