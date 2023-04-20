Arrow Video To Release ‘The Last Starfighter’ 4K UHD Collector’s Edition In May!

Arrow Video has something awesome in store for fans of classic 80s sci-fi cinema! On May 30th, the ‘80s classic The Last Starfighter will be released on 4K UHD, newly restored from a 4K scan of the original negative and featuring a 4.1 mix originally created for the film’s 70mm release – never included on previous home video formats.

Official Synopsis: Alex Rogan (Lance Guess) dreams of something bigger than his current existence. He gets more than he bargained for when he breaks the record on The Last Starfighter video game and is recruited by the Star League to defend the universe against Xur and the Kordan Armada. Alex and pilot Grig (Dan O’Herlihy), armed with the “last” Starfighter, are all that stand between the villainous Xur and domination.

The 4K UHD edition features audio commentaries with star Lance Guest and his son Jackson Guest, Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast, and director Nick Castle and production designer Ron Cobb; interviews with actor Catherine Mary Stewart, composer Craig Safan, screenwriter Jonathan Betuel, special effects supervisor Kevin Pike, sci-fi author Greg Bear, and arcade game collector Estil Vance on reconstructing the Starfighter game; Heroes of the Screen, an archival featurette; Crossing the Frontier: The Making of The Last Starfighter, an archival 4-part documentary; Image galleries; Theatrical and teaser Trailers; a reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ferguson.