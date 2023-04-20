PEARL JAM Announce August/September 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Rock legends PEARL JAM will hit the road in August and September performing nine shows across St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin. Special guestsInhaler will open the Chicago, Indianapolis and Austin shows. Support for the St. Paul and Fort Worth dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

A special ticket pre-sale for all tour dates begins today for eligible members (active as of April 19, 2023) of Pearl Jam’s fan club, Ten Club.

General public tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins Today, April 20 at 10am PT and closes on Tuesday, April 25 at 5pm PT. The Verified Fan sale begins on April 28 at 10am venue local time. To register, please visit: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam

Pearl Jam continues to try to protect fans’ access to fairly priced tickets by providing the majority of tickets to Ten Club members, making tickets non-transferable where permitted, and by selling PJ Premium tickets. PJ Premium seats are located in a variety of preferred locations and account for approximately 10% of ticket inventory per show. They are priced at market rate to offset increased touring costs while also keeping prices low for the rest of the ticket inventory. PJ Premium tickets will be available through Verified Fan along with regularly priced tickets.

Tickets on this tour will continue to be non-transferable in all states except Illinois where it is prohibited by law. We apologize in advance to Illinois fans who may be subject to increased ticket prices on the secondary market.

Pearl Jam will use all-in pricing across this tour for the first time. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees so there are no surprises at check out.

For more information about the policy issues in ticketing, visit https://fairticketing.com.

See pearljam.com for full information and any updates.

Pearl Jam’s 2023 North American Tour dates are as follows:

DATE CITY VENUE August 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center September 2 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center September 5 Chicago, IL United Center September 7 Chicago, IL United Center September 10 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center September 13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena September 15 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena September 18 Austin, TX Moody Center September 19 Austin, TX Moody Center

All dates are subject to change.

About Pearl Jam

2020 officially marked 30 years of Pearl Jam performing live. Eleven studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful — with over 85 million albums sold worldwide. Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Pearl Jam’s latest album Gigaton was released in March 2020. Featuring fan favorites “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” “Superblood Wolfmoon,” and “Quick Escape” the album debuted #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart. In addition it hit Top 5 on Billboard 200 Album Chart, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and to date has reached over 200 million global streams. The album was critically acclaimed with Entertainment Weekly raving, “It’s a sturdy rock album from five guys who know what they’re doing, took time till they had something to say, are interpolating new influences and sound stocked to be back together in a room.”

About Inhaler

Inhaler are Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson. The four-piece formed whilst still at school in Dublin, bonding over a love of the same bands. They have amassed a diehard fanbase following the release of two albums, It Won’t Always Be Like This (2021) and Cuts & Bruises (2023), both of which display the band’s knack of intricate songcraft and sonic grandeur. The group recently completed a sold-out tour of America before they head off to Europe to support Arctic Monkeys.