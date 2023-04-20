Scream Factory To Release ‘The People Under The Stairs’ 4K UHD Collector’s Edition In May — Special Features Revealed!

Horror fans, summer is about to heat up, thanks to the folks over at Scream Factory! Step inside the one house adults whisper about and that children cross the street to avoid with The People Under The Stairs [Collector’s Edition] unleashing in a 4K UHD + Blu-Ray combo on May 30, 2023. The Wes Craven horror cult classic makes its 4K debut with a new and restored transfer from the original camera negative.

Fans of the legendary director’s chilling thriller can pre-order their Collector’s Edition copy at ShoutFactory.com. Customers ordering from the Shout Factory site will receive an Exclusive 18” x 24” Rolled Poster featuring the original theatrical artwork while supplies last.

Wes Craven, the director of A Nightmare On Elm Street and Scream, takes you on a terrifying journey inside the most demented house on the street. Trapped inside a fortified home owned by a mysterious couple, a young boy is suddenly thrust into a nightmare. The boy quickly learns the true nature of the house’s homicidal inhabitants and the secret creatures hidden deep within the house.

Starring Everett McGill (Twin Peaks, Dune), Wendy Robie (Twin Peaks), Brandon Adams (The Mighty Ducks), Ving Rhames (Piranha 3D, Mission: Impossible), A.J. Langer (Escape From L.A.) and Sean Whalen (Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, Hatchet III), The People Under The Stairs will grab you when you least expect it … and never let go.

Special Features

DISC 1: 4K UHD

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio Commentary with director Wes Craven

Audio Commentary with actors Brandon Adams, A.J. Langer, Sean Whalen and Yan Birch

Audio Commentary with actor Brandon Adams, moderated by Calum Waddell

Fear, Freud & Class Warfare – an interview with Wes Craven

Behind Closed Doors – an interview with actress A.J. Langer

Silent But Deadly – an interview with actor Sean Whalen

Underneath the Floorboards – filmmaker Jeffrey Reddick recalls the lasting impact of the film

Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

Audio Commentary with director Wes Craven

Audio Commentary with actors Brandon Adams, A.J. Langer, Sean Whalen and Yan Birch

Audio Commentary with actor Brandon Adams, moderated by Calum Waddell

House Mother – an interview with actress Wendy Robie

What Lies Beneath: The Effects of THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS

House of Horrors – an interview with cinematographer Sandi Sissel

Settling the Score – an interview with composer Don Peake

Behind-the-Scenes footage

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Vintage Making-of Featurette

Original Storyboards

Still Gallery

AUDIO:

English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0