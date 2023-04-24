Music News

SUMMER BLOCK PARTY: Epic Summer Tour Featuring JODECI, SWV and DRU HILL To Kick Off In July!

Live Nation Urban announces what promises to be one of the biggest R&B tours of 2023—Summer Block Party Presents: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill. This extensive North American jaunt will be headlined by Charlotte, NC multi-platinum quartet Jodeci and joined by legendary R&B vocal trio SWV and R&B group Dru Hill. Fittingly, it kicks off with a homecoming for the headliners at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC on July 28, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA on September 8.

Artist presale goes live on Tuesday, April 25 at 10am local time, while a Live Nation presale follows Thursday, April 27 at 10am local time. All presales end  Thursday, April 27th at 10:00pm local time and general on-sale begins Friday April 28 at 10am local time.

Tickets will be available HERE.

With a catalog of generational smashes and instantly recognizable R&B hits, Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill remain renowned for unforgettable live shows. This run will undoubtedly only continue that legacy.

SUMMER BLOCK PARTY TOUR DATES

7/28   Charlotte, NC            PNC Music Pavilion

7/29    Baltimore, MD          CFG Bank Arena

7/30   Greensboro, NC        White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

8/4     Brooklyn, NY             Coney Island Amphitheater

8/5     Bridgeport, CT           Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

8/6     Philadelphia, PA        The Mann Center

8/10  Detroit, MI                 Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

8/11   Chicago, IL                 Arie Crown Theater

8/13   Indianapolis, IN          TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/15   St. Louis, MO             Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/18   Atlanta, GA                Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

8/19   Pelham, AL                Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/20   Nashville, TN             Ascend Amphitheater

8/24   Baton Rouge, LA       Raising Cane’s River Center

8/26   Houston, TX              The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/27   Irving, TX                   The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/31   Denver, CO                BellCo Theater

9/2     Phoenix, AZ               Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/3     Chula Vista, CA          North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/7     Los Angeles, CA        YouTube Theater

9/8     Concord, CA              Concord Pavilion

 