BARRY MANILOW Announces Additional Dates For U.S. Arena Tour

Following his previous critically acclaimed arena shows Barry Manilow, the undisputed #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, is back by popular demand this summer with his MANILOW Tour.

Manilow, a Grammy®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning music icon whose success is a benchmark in popular music, will bring his high-energy, hit-packed concert to cities nationwide once more.

Venue presale begins on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: SMILE). All tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

‘MANILOW’ NEW TOUR DATES

Aug. 17, 2023 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 18, 2023 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena

Aug. 21, 2023 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 22, 2023 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 24, 2023 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug. 25, 2023 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Aug. 26, 2023 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

ABOUT BARRY MANILOW

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world’s all-time best selling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

ABOUT OUTBACK PRESENTS

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America, connecting its diverse roster of artists with their fans.