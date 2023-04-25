BURY THE BRIDE: The Next Horror Cult Classic? — THE RAD PACK Interviews Director Spider One!

Everyone’s favorite group of pop culture enthusiasts, THE RAD PACK, just launched a brand new interview with Spider One! Best known as the legendary frontman of Powerman 5000, he is also the writer/director of the new horror film, Bury The Bride. This movie just won Best Full-Length Feature at the Panic Film Festival and is now streaming for free on Tubi.

Synopsis: Bride-to-be June’s bachelorette getaway turns deadly when her blood-thirsty fiancé and his backwoods friends show up to crash the party. What follows becomes a living nightmare of unholy proportions as June, her sister Sadie and their closest friends fight for their lives, and avenge the ones who don’t make it through the night.

Written by Krsy Fox and Spider One, the film stars an amazing cast that features Krsy Fox, Scout Taylor-Compton, Dylan Rourke, Lyndsi LaRose, Chaz Bono, Katie Ryan, Rachel Brunner, Cameron Cowperthwaite, and Adam Marcinowski.