SKID ROW and BUCKCHERRY Expand “The Gang’s All Here” Co-headlining Tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry are excited to announce that due to multiple sold-out shows and high demand from fans around the country – they are adding two more legs to their “The Gang’s All Here” co-headline tour.

The first leg in Spring of 2023 wrapped with most dates selling out including Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach and Huntsville. The 2nd leg, which starts in late August, is tracking towards multiple sell-outs across the board. Skid Row and Buckcherry are now thrilled to take their tour even further into the year with twenty-two additional shows along the west coast and across the border into Canada. “The Gang’s All Here Tour” will also be making a stop at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec 9th; this will mark Skid Row’s first live appearance in Los Angeles in a decade.

Tickets for select dates are on sale now, with public on-sale for new dates beginning Friday, April 28th at 10am local time. Special advanced artist presale will be available starting Wednesday, April 26th at 10am local time to all email newsletter subscribers. BandsInTown and local venue presales begin Thursday, April 27th at 10am local time. Exclusive VIP packages will also be available to purchase for both bands. For tickets and additional information, please visit Ticketmaster.com.

Skid Row continues to be a major force in the hard rock music scene. This summer, they will be performing all over the world, including South America, Australia, Japan, and major European festivals. They will also be performing with KISS in arenas on their Europe tour. Last year, the band released their sixth studio album, The Gang’s All Here, which was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz. The album reached the top 20 chart positions in nine countries worldwide, further solidifying the band’s status as one of the top hard rock acts.

This past year has also been a momentous one for Buckcherry, after completing their 238-show tour in support of their most 2021 album, Hellbound. The guys have even more to come following the announce of their 10th studio album, Vol. 10, produced by Marti Frederiksen. Their latest single off the 11-song LP, “Let’s Get Wild” is out now. Fans can listen to the single HERE and stay tuned for the full release of Vol. 10 on June 2, 2023. Pre-order and Pre-save NOW!

THE GANG’S ALL HERE TOUR

August 31 – Dallas, TX (House of Blues)

September 1 – Pryor, OK (Rocklahoma 2023) ^

September 2 – San Antonio, TX (Aztec Theatre)

September 6 – Huber Heights, OH (Rose Music Center)

September 8 – Montclair, NJ (Wellmont Theater)

September 9 – Huntington, NY (The Paramount)

September 10 – Lynn, MA (Lynn Auditorium)

September 12 – Portland, ME (State Theatre)

September 13 – Glenside, PA (Keswick Theatre)

September 15 – Paducah, KY (Carson Center)

September 16 – Cleveland, OH (MGM Northfield Park)

September 19 – East Moline, IL (The Rust Belt)

September 20 – Joliet, IL (Rialto Square Theatre)

September 22 – Welch, MN (Island Event Center)

September 23 – Fort Yates, ND (Prairie Knights Casino)

September 24 – Deadwood, SD (Deadwood Mountain Grand)

October 5 – Eugene, OR (McDonald Theatre)*

October 6 – Suquamish, WA (Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort)*

October 10 – Penticton, BC (Penticton Trade and Event Centre)*

October 12 – Enoch, AB – (The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino)*

October 13 – Dawson Creek, BC (Ovintiv Event Centre)*

October 16 – Lethbridge, AB (ENMAX Centre)*

October 17 – Saskatoon, SK (TCU Place)*

October 19 – Calgary, AB (Grey Eagle Casino)*

October 20 – Moose Jaw, SK (Moose Jaw Event Center)*

October 21 – Brandon, MB (Westoba Place)*

October 23 – Winnipeg, MB (Burton Cummings Theatre)*

October 24 – Thunder Bay, ON (Thunder Bay Community Auditorium)*

October 27 – Green Bay, WI (Epic Event Center)*

October 28 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI (Kewadin Casino)*

December 2 – Tucson, AZ (Rialto Theater)*

December 5 – San Diego, CA (House of Blues)*

December 6 – Anaheim, CA (House of Blues)*

December 8 – Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)*

December 9 – Los Angeles, CA (The Fonda Theatre)*

December 12 – Denver, CO (Ogden Theatre)*

December 14 – Boise, ID (Revolution Concert House)*

December 15 – Reno, NV (Nugget Casino Resort)*

*Newly Announced Dates

^Festival Dates

For the latest info and updates, visit:

SkidRow.com

Buckcherry.com