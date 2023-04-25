THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: Investigation Discovery Unveils Riveting New Trailer For New True Crime Docuseries

Investigation Discovery has announced a startling new docuseries THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE, which offers extraordinary access and exclusive insight into a mystery ripped straight from the headlines: Who is Natalia Barnett? Initially assumed to be a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, a rare bone growth disorder that can result in skeletal abnormalities as well as issues with hearing and vision, Natalia was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010. However, the happy family dynamic soured when allegations against Natalia were brought by the Barnetts who alleged Natalia was an adult masquerading as a child with intent to harm their family. In 2013, Natalia was discovered living on her own which ignited an investigation that led to Michael and Kristine’s arrest and a firestorm of questions. This astonishing odyssey of deceit, colorful characters, twisted family dynamics and unbelievable testimonies will premiere across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, May 29, airing nightly from 9-11pm ET/PT .

“This year, we’ve witnessed resounding success with our phenomenal lineup of documentary events and The Curious Case of Natalia Grace is our next, must-watch television limited series,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear & Streaming. “Following the stranger-than-fiction journey of Natalia and her family through a lens that hasn’t been seen before, this gripping content is a great addition to our catalog of blockbuster titles that make ID the ultimate destination for true crime.”

Featuring exclusive bombshell interviews with members of Natalia’s adoptive family including father Michael Barnett and brother Jacob Barnett, as well as relatives, friends, legal experts, and neighbors of Natalia and the Barnett family, THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE offers a never-before-seen glimpse into the Barnett family, Natalia’s identity, Michael Barnett’s October 2022 trial, as well as key insights into new theories and evidence. Unfolding over multiple parts and three consecutive nights on ID, the docuseries presents an unparalleled deep dive into this shocking family saga tracing all the way from Natalia’s birth in Ukraine up to the arrest and subsequent legal proceedings around Michael Barnett on charges of neglect. An unprecedented story THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE is riddled with shocking allegations and explosive revelations.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE is produced for ID by Hot Snakes Media.