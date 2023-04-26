Blu-ray Review: ‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: The Complete Second Season’

The wait is over! The bone-crunching second season of Adult Swim’s #1 prehistoric animated series, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, has officially arrived on Blu-ray! What’s it all about, you ask? Well, let’s start at the top. Genndy Tartakovsky is the multi-hyphenate creator behind some of the best-animated outings of the last two decades. His works include the “Hotel Transylvania” films, as well as nostalgia-fueled series like “Dexter’s Laboratory,” “The Powerpuff Girls,” “Samurai Jack,” and “Star Wars: Clone Wars,” among others. With ‘Primal,’ Tartakovsky has raised the bar creatively. The content speaks for itself as the series has won a total of 5 Emmy® Awards for Cartoon Network Studios, including “Outstanding Animated Program.” Despite all the gold the series has brought home, it remains one of the best-kept television secrets (primarily due to its late-night Adult Swim time slot). This wildly entertaining series follows the journey of a grizzled caveman (voiced by Aaron LaPlante) at the dawn of evolution, who sparks an unlikely friendship with a dinosaur who is teetering on the brink of extinction. With that, the legendary duo of Spear and Fang is born!

In a nutshell, Season Two picks up right where Season 1 left off. The quest to find Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) leads Spear and Fang to a village of fearsome warriors. The duo must fight to save Mira from the warrior clan who enslaved her. However, the trio soon finds themselves pursued by a supernaturally enchanted Viking Chieftain (Fred Tatasciore) and is forced to battle it again, against all odds. Calamity and bloodshed ensue. There is no shortage of visual stimuli when it comes to this series, so viewers will undoubtedly be drawn in by the show’s magnificent visual style. Season 2 builds on the momentum of Season One, beautifully capturing the brutality of the world and those who inhabit it. Most importantly, it continues to tug at the heartstrings on every possible level. Not only do we witness the evolution of the characters we have grown to love over the course of the season, see clear glimpses of Tartakovsky and his team’s evolution as visual storytellers.

In addition to the ten captivating episodes, the Blu-ray release features a new featurette titled ‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: Inside the Evolution.’ This unique feature pulls back the curtain on how the series is crafted by Genndy Tartakovsky and his extraordinary team of writers and animators.

THE VERDICT: ‘Primal: The Complete Second Season’ is a must-own for fans of animation and raw, emotional storytelling.

SPECIAL FEATURES

• Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: Inside the Evolution (New Featurette) – Go Inside the Evolution of the Emmy award-winning show, with Genndy Tartakovsky and his team. They share their inspiration behind the second season and how a four-legged friend inspired one of the most beloved characters.

Includes all 10 episodes from the second season:

Sea of Despair Shadow of Fate Dawn of Man The Red Mist The Primal Theory Vidarr The Colossaeus, Part I The Colossaeus, Part II The Colossaeus, Part III Echoes of Eternity