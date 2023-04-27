‘WARRIOR’ Returns For Highly-Anticipated Season Three June 29th On Max!

Season three of the Max Original drama series WARRIOR, based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JUNE 29 on Max. Hailed as “the most underrated action series of the century” by Inverse, the series comes to Max for the first time after originally airing on Cinemax.

Synopsis: In the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown in season two, Mai Ling uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei must find new ways to survive.

The cast for the high-impact series includes Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Perry Yung, Langley Kirkwood, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Chelsea Muirhead, Mark Dacascos, and Joe Taslim.

On May 23, HBO Max will become Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s enhanced streaming platform, delivering unparalleled content for everyone in the household, including the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, family-friendly content, HBO, Max Originals, WB Movies, the DC Universe, food, home, and documentaries. A large portion of subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, while others will be prompted to download the updated Max app. Additional information can be found here.