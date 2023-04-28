2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: All-Star Presenter Lineup Revealed For Epic Global Event On May 7th!

MTV today announced the first round of all-star presenters for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards spanning the worlds of film, television and music.
The list of presenters includes:
Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) ^
Ashley Park (Joy Ride)
Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms)
Busta Rhymes
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)
Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) ^
Courtney Eaton (Yellowjackets)
Dave Burd “Lil Dicky” (Dave)
Dominique Fishback (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone)
Gavin Casalegno (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid)
Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Haunted Mansion)
Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid)
Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets)
Kaia Gerber (Bottoms)
Katie Maloney (Vanderpump Rules) ^
Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules) ^
Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets)
Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty) ^
Nick Viall (Host, The Viall Files Podcast)
Rachel Sennott (Bottoms) ^
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) ^
Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride)
Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six) ^
Samantha Hanratty (Yellowjackets)
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack)
Scheana Shay (Vanderpump Rules) ^
Sherry Cola (Joy Ride)
Sophie Nélisse (Yellowjackets)
Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)
Stephanie Hsu (Joy Ride)
Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & The Six) ^
Tiffany Haddish (Haunted Mansion)
^ = nominee
Additionally, MTV unveiled the 16 nominees competing in the social category for “Best Musical Moment” sponsored by SONIC®. Voting officially opens via MTV’s Instagram Stories on Monday, May 1st and closes Friday, May 5th with the winner revealed live in show.
The nominees include:
Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”
Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance
Elvis: “Trouble”
Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)
M3GAN: “Titanium”
Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”
Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”
RRR: “Naatu Naatu”
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”
SNL: “Big Boys”
Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”
The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)
The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”
The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”
Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”
Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”
