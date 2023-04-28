2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: All-Star Presenter Lineup Revealed For Epic Global Event On May 7th!

MTV today announced the first round of all-star presenters for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards spanning the worlds of film, television and music.

The list of presenters includes:

Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)

Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) ^

Ashley Park (Joy Ride)

Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms)

Busta Rhymes

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) ^

Courtney Eaton (Yellowjackets)

Dave Burd “Lil Dicky” (Dave)

Dominique Fishback (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)

Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone)

Gavin Casalegno (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid)

Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Haunted Mansion)

Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid)

Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets)

Kaia Gerber (Bottoms)

Katie Maloney (Vanderpump Rules) ^

Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules) ^

Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets)

Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty) ^

Nick Viall (Host, The Viall Files Podcast)

Rachel Sennott (Bottoms) ^

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) ^

Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride)

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six) ^

Samantha Hanratty (Yellowjackets)

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack)

Scheana Shay (Vanderpump Rules) ^

Sherry Cola (Joy Ride)

Sophie Nélisse (Yellowjackets)

Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)

Stephanie Hsu (Joy Ride)

Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & The Six) ^

Tiffany Haddish (Haunted Mansion)

^ = nominee

Additionally, MTV unveiled the 16 nominees competing in the social category for “Best Musical Moment” sponsored by SONIC®. Voting officially opens via MTV’s Instagram Stories on Monday, May 1st and closes Friday, May 5th with the winner revealed live in show.

The nominees include:

Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance

Elvis: “Trouble”

Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN: “Titanium”

Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”

Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”

RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”

SNL: “Big Boys”

Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”

Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”