HBO Original Documentary ‘Love To Love You: Donna Summer’ To Debut In May

HBO Original documentary LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER, directed by Oscar®and Emmy®-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (“Life Animated,” HBO’s “The Apollo”) and Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of Donna Summer, debuts SATURDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The documentary had its international premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and its domestic premiere at SXSW.

Official Synopsis: Shaped by Summer’s own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer’s songs, LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice becoming the defining soundtrack of an era. A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off the stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage – often shot by Summer herself – and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from songwriting to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage.

LOVE TO LOVE YOU: DONNA SUMMER pulsates with the beats and significance of Summer’s music, including her early hits with Giorgio Moroder, which invoked a sexuality that became a hallmark of Summer’s wildly popular stage persona at the time; and “She Works Hard for The Money,” which paid tribute to the working woman and became the first video from a Black female artist to debut on MTV. The film provides a rich perspective on her complexity, talent, and the adversity she faced while examining the impact that fame can have on love, art and family.

Featured Participants: Contextualizing Summer’s extraordinary life are her three daughters, Brooklyn Sudano, Mimi Dohler and Amanda Sudano Ramirez; husband, Bruce Sudano; her siblings, Dara Bernard, Mary Ellen Bernard and Ric Gaines. Also included are her first husband Helmuth Sommer, manager Susan Munao, band member Bob Conti, producer Giorgio Moroder.

HBO Documentary Films presents a Polygram Entertainment presentation, a Motto Pictures production, in association with One Story Up and Federal Films, LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER. Directed by Roger Ross Williams and Brooklyn Sudano; a film by Roger Ross Williams; produced by Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, Roger Ross Williams, David Blackman; co-producer: J. Daniel Torres, Robert Komadina; edited by Enat Sidi, Jon Stray; consulting editor: Jean Tsien; executive produced by Brooklyn Sudano, Bruce Sudano, Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff, Monte Lipman, Brett Alperowitz. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez.