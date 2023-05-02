‘Rain Man’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Release In Celebration of the Iconic Film’s 35th Anniversary

Attention film fans! There is an exciting new entry to the MVD Marquee Collection on the horizon! On May 30th, Rain Man, the winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay (Ronald Bass and Barry Morrow), Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman) and Best Director (Barry Levinson), makes its 4K Ultra HD format debut with a new restoration (a just completed 4K high definition 16-Bit Scan of the original camera negative) approved by Levinson and presented in its original 1.85:1 Aspect Ratio in Dolby Vision / HDR.

Rain Man stars Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise as estranged brothers on a road trip unlike any other across America. Charlie Babbitt (Cruise) has been given the news that his recently deceased father has left his entire fortune to his autistic brother Raymond (Hoffman), who he did not know existed. In a crass bid to grab some, if not all of the inheritance, Charlie abducts Raymond and what begins as a money-making scheme for Charlie turns into a journey of discovery between brothers who are worlds apart.

The two-disc 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray 35th Anniversary Edition is packed with supplemental material including three audio commentaries (one with director Barry Levinson, one with co-writer Barry Morrow and a third with co-writer Ronald Bass). Along with the commentaries, there are several making of / behind the scenes featurettes including: The Journey of Rain Man featurette, Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism featurette, a deleted scene, and the original theatrical trailer.