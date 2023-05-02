THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS — Nominees Announced, Awards Show To Air Live On June 11th!

Tony Award nominations were announced today on CBS MORNINGS by “Funny Girl” star Lea Michele and 2022 Tony Award winner Myles Frost (“MJ”) for THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS®, which will air live Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. As previously announced, Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose returns to host the 2023 Tony Awards, live from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights.

CBS and Pluto TV will present THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS. The celebration commences at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST). Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

Nominees for THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS were selected by an independent committee of 40 theatre professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The 2023 Tony Awards, which honor theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

This year, “Some Like It Hot” leads with 13 nominations.

As previously announced, the 2023 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will be presented to Lisa Dawn Cave, Victoria Bailey and Robert Fried. The Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award will be presented to Jerry Mitchell. The list of nominations follows.

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet

David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo

David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York

David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked

Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous

Music: Tom Kitt

Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo

Music: Jeanine Tesori

Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP

Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked

Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot

Music: Marc Shaiman

Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods Ben Platt, Parade Colton Ryan, New York, New York Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo Lorna Courtney, & Juliet Micaela Diamond, Parade Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’ Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt David Zayas, Cost of Living Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’ Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living Kara Young, Cost of Living Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Kevin Cahoon, Shucked Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot Alex Newell, Shucked Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Julia Lester, Into the Woods Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play Miriam Buether, Prima Facie Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol Best Scenic Design of a Musical Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot Scott Pask, Shucked Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot Best Costume Design of a Play Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’ Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar Best Costume Design of a Musical Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot Susan Hilferty, Parade Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP Paloma Young, & Juliet Donna Zakowska, New York, New York Best Lighting Design of a Play Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie Jon Clark, A Doll’s House Bradley King, Fat Ham Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol Best Lighting Design of a Musical Ken Billington, New York, New York Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot Heather Gilbert, Parade Howard Hudson, & Juliet Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’ Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie Best Sound Design of a Musical Kai Harada, New York, New York John Shivers, Shucked Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods Gareth Owen, & Juliet Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Best Direction of a Play Saheem Ali, Fat Ham Jo Bonney, Cost of Living Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’ Max Webster, Life of Pi Best Direction of a Musical Michael Arden, Parade Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot Jack O’Brien, Shucked Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo Best Choreography Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot Susan Stroman, New York, New York Jennifer Weber, & Juliet Jennifer Weber, KPOP Best Orchestrations Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo Jason Howland, Shucked Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Play Ain’t No Mo’ Author: Jordan E. Cooper Producers: Lee Daniels, BET: Black Entertainment Television, Len Blavatnik, Ron Burkle, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, RuPaul Charles, I’ll Have Another Productions, Jeremy O. Harris, Lena Waithe, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, CJ Uzomah, Ann Cox, Gina Purlia, Bob Yari, Marvin Peart, Colleen Camp, Marvet Britto, Jeremy Green, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett Between Riverside and Crazy Author: Stephen Adly Guirgis Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Khady Kamara, Atlantic Theater Company Cost of Living Author: Martyna Majok Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, Williamstown Theatre Festival Fat Ham Author: James Ijames Producers: No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions, Rashad V. Chambers, National Black Theatre, Tim Levy, Bards on Broadway, Bob Boyett, Ghostbuster Productions, James Ijames, Cynthia Stroum, Audible, Adam Cohen, Blake Devillier, Firemused Productions/JamRock Productions, The Forstalls, Iconic Vizion/Corey Brunish, John Gore Organization, Midnight Theatricals, David Miner, Robin Gorman Newman/PickleStar Theatricals, Marc Platt, Play on Shakespeare, The Wilma Theater, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Jones, Dylan Pager, Roundabout Theatre Company, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett, Sade Lythcott, Jonathan McCrory Leopoldstadt Author: Tom Stoppard Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, Lorne Michaels, Stephanie P. McClelland, Gavin Kalin, Delman Sloan, Eilene Davidson, Brad Edgerton, Patrick Gracey, Hunter Arnold, Burnt Umber Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, The Factor Gavin Partnership, Harris Rubin Productions, Robert Nederlander, Jr., No Guarantees, Sandy Robertson, Iris Smith, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Dodge Hall Productions/Waverly Productions, Richardo Hornos/Robert Tichio, Heni Koenigsberg/Wendy Federman, Thomas S. Perakos/Stephanie Kramer, Brian Spector/Judith Seinfeld, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr Best Musical & Juliet Producers: Max Martin & Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, Eva Price, Lukasz Gottwald, 42nd.club, Independent Presenters Network, Jack Lane, Library Company, Shellback, Shivhans Pictures, Sing Out, Louise!, Kim Szarzynski, Taylor/Riegler, Tenenbaum/Keyes, Barry Weiss, John Gore Organization Kimberly Akimbo Producers: David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Glick New York, New York Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Tom Kirdahy, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Crossroads Live, Playing Field, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Colin Callender, Gilbert and DeeDee Garcia/Sue Vaccaro, Peter May, Rileyfan, Silverhopkins+/Hunter Johnson, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Eric Passmore, Thomas Swayne, Elliott Cornelious/SunnySpot Productions, Santino DeAngelo/Cynthia Tong, Craig Balsam, Richard Batchelder, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Marguerite Hoffman, Jessica R. Jenen, John Gore Organization, MGM on Stage, James L. Nederlander, Linda B. Rubin, Seriff Productions, Shivhans Pictures, 42nd.club/Beards on Broadway, AGL Productions/Brad Blume, Hunter Arnold/Red Mountain Theatre, Cue to Cue Productions/Roy Putrino, Jamie deRoy/Janet and Marvin Rosen, Edgewood/Silva Theatrical Group, Dale Franzen/Henry R. Muñoz, III, Deborah Green/Chris Mattsson, Branden Grimmett/DMQR Productions, Christen James/Gregory Carroll, NETworks Presentations/Lamar Richardson, Ron Simons/Adam Zell, Chartoff-Winkler Shucked Producers: Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertaiment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, HoriPro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, ZKM Media Some Like It Hot Producers: The Shubert Organization, Neil Meron, MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz, III, Ostar, Mariah Carey, D.S. Moynihan

Best Revival of a Play August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson Producers: Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker, Hunter Arnold, Playing Field, The Factor Gavin Partnership, FBK Productions/42nd.club, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Creative Partners Productions, Harris Rubin Productions, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Alia Jones-Harvey, Mark Gordon Pictures, Stephanie McClelland, Moore Delman, James L. Nederlander, Seriff Productions, The Shubert Organization, Salman Al-Rashid/Jamie deRoy, Brad Blume/Cliff Hopkins, Jean Doumanian /Fakston Productions, Edgewood/DMQR Productions, Jay & Cindy Gutterman/Caiola Productions, Van Kaplan/Lu-Shawn Thompson, Erik A. King/Finewomen Productions, Marc David Levine/William Frisbie, Syrinda Paige/Kevin Ryan & Diane Scott Carter, Silva Theatrical Group/Tilted, Thomas Swayne/Cynthia J. Tong, Constanza Romero-Wilson A Doll’s House New Version by: Amy Herzog Producers: Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, Julie Boardman, Kate Cannova, Bob Boyett, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, GGRS, Kater Gordon, Louise L. Gund, Los Angeles Media Fund, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tilted, Jessica Chastain, Caitlin Clements/Francesca Moody Productions, Caiola Productions/Amanda Lee, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Joeyen-Waldorf Squeri, Richard & Cecilia Attias/Thomas S. Barnes, OHenry Theatre Nerd Productions/Runyonland MMP, The Jamie Lloyd Company The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window Producers: Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Phil Kenny, Audible, Sony Music Masterworks, Jillian Robbins, Jeremy O. Harris, Larry Hirschhorn and Ricardo Hornos, Shields Smedes Stern Ltd., Kevin Ryan, The Shubert Organization, Willette and Manny Klausner, Marco Santarelli, Be Forward Productions, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Invisible Wall Productions, Salman and Moudhy Al-Rashid, TodayTix Group, Ido Gal, HarrisDonnelly, Sally Cade Holmes, Stella LaRue, LAMF Protozoa, Kati Meister and John Sorkin, Meredith Lynsey Schade, Catherine Schreiber, Dennis Trunfio, MCM Studios, 42nd.club, BAMM Productions, CarterMackTaylorWilliam, HB2M Productions, HK-Undivided Productions, MAJIKK Theatricals, Tanker Kollev Productions, Douglas Denoff, OHenry Productions, Plate Spinner Productions, Runyonland Productions, Mad Gene Media, Scrap Paper Pictures, Joi Gresham, BAM, Gina Duncan, David Binder, Elizabeth Moreau Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog Producers: David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, The Shubert Organization

Best Revival of a Musical Into the Woods Producers: Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan Roth, New York City Center, Daryl Roth, Hunter Arnold, Concord Theatricals, Nicole Eisenberg, Jessica R. Jenen, Michael Cassel Group, Kevin Ryan, ShowTown Productions, Armstrong, Gold & Ross, Nicole Kastrinos Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot Producers: Lincoln Center Theater, André Bishop, Adam Siegel, Naomi Grabel Parade Producers: Seaview, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Alex Levy, Kevin Ryan, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Interscope & Immersive Records, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Creative Partners Productions, Marcia Goldberg, John Gore Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tom Tuft, Benjamin Simpson, Nathan Vernon, Brian & Nick Ginsberg, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Roth-Manella Productions, Chutzpah Productions, 42nd.club, Ahava 72 Productions, The Andryc Brothers, The Array, At Rise Creative, Caiola Jenen Productions, Coles Achilles, deRoy Brunish Productions, Fakston Productions, Federman Batchelder, Level Forward, Pencil Factory Productions, Renard Lynch, Robin Merrie, Rubin Stuckelman, Runyonland Sussman, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini, New York City Center Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Producers: Jeffrey Seller, Bob Boyett, Diana DiMenna & Plate Spinner Productions/Aaron Glick, Eastern Standard Time, Roy Furman, Thomas Kail, Jim Kierstead/Benjamin Leon IV, TourDForce Theatrical, Maggie Brohn, Andy Jones Tony Nominations by Production Some Like It Hot – 13 & Juliet – 9 New York, New York – 9 Shucked – 9 Kimberly Akimbo – 8 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – 8 Ain’t No Mo’ – 6 A Doll’s House – 6 Into the Woods – 6 Leopoldstadt – 6 Parade – 6 Cost of Living – 5 Fat Ham – 5 Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot – 5 Life of Pi – 5 Prima Facie – 4 A Christmas Carol – 3 Good Night, Oscar – 3 KPOP – 3 Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog – 3 Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman – 2 August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson – 2 Between Riverside and Crazy – 2 The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window – 2 Almost Famous – 1 Ohio State Murders – 1 Summer, 1976 – 1

THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director. About the Tony Awards The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards, which were founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, are bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast – the night America watches Broadway – is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television. *Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.