TOM KEIFER #KEIFERBAND Release New Video For “Untitled”; Special Edition ‘-Rise+’ Vinyl Set For July 7th Release

Hard rock fans! If you’ve been craving a grinding, blues soaked, heavy groove, then TOM KEIFER #KEIFERBAND’s “Untitled,” just might be the fix. Drawing inspiration from the classic album cuts of the ‘70s vinyl era, “Untitled”‘s unconventional, nearly six-minute arrangement, is the antithesis of today’s radio single format. Written by Tom Keifer and Savannah Keifer, the heavy, dark jam and lyric of “Untitled” screams a cautionary tale of evil, deception and the consequences that follow.

The video for “Untitled,” produced and edited by Joshua Smith, is stylized in the black, white and red colors of the -RISE+ album art and illustrations, painting the message of the song with an edgy, haunting, in your face performance. Watch NOW on Cleopatra Records’ official Youtube channel!

Along with the “Untitled” music video premiere, Cleopatra Records is announcing the release of a special edition splatter-designed vinyl of #KEIFERBAND’s critically acclaimed album, -RISE+ , with a 20-page 11”x11” full color illustrated lyric booklet that’s due out July 7. Fans can pre-order it now here.

2023 will commemorate the ten-year anniversary of #KEIFERBAND and ten years of incredible memories with their fans. The band will be celebrating the milestone this year on their “LIVE LOUD 2023” tour along with Winger and John Corabi. Plenty of high energy, eardrum-shattering shows combining all the classic hits of Cinderella and new favorites from the solo releases are set to launch June 15 in Atlanta, GA at the Buckhead Theater. The line-up varies for some shows. Details and ticket info can be found on KEIFER’s official website.

TOM KEIFER remains a resilient, relevant figure in the Rock world through constant reimagination and renewal. His story begins as the singer-songwriter, guitarist, and frontman of Hard Rock heavyweights Cinderella. His signature voice and guitar, and bluesy, no-BS arena-shaking songwriting, were integral in moving 15 million records worldwide. Over the past decade, KEIFER transitioned his talents to a solo career, enjoying continued success recording and touring with #KEIFERBAND (Tom Keifer, Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers, Tanya Davis). Two critically acclaimed albums have been released to date: THE WAY LIFE GOES (2013) and -RISE+ (2019).

Check out #keiferband ‘s “LIVE LOUD 2023” tour at any of the following stops:

June 15 Buckhead Theater Atlanta, GA w/Winger & John Corabi.

June 17 Blue Note Theatre Harrison, OH w/Winger & John Corabi

June 18 Dr Pepper Park Roanoke, VA w/Winger & John Corabi

June 21 St. George Theatre Staten Island, NY w/Winger & John Corabi

June 23 Santander PAC Reading, PA w/Winger & John Corabi

June 24 Palladium New York, NY w/ Winger & John Corabi

June 27 Patchogue Theatre Patchogue, NY w/Winger & John Corabi

June 28 Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach, NH w/Winger & John Corabi

June 30 Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA w/Winger & John Corabi

July 1 Mountain View Amph Cheswick, PA w/Winger & John Corabi

July 6 Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe, PA w/Winger & John Corabi

July 7 The Strand Providence, RI w/Winger & John Corabi

July 8 Summer Stage at Tags Big Flat, NY w/Stephen Pearcy & Vixen

July 13 The Goodyear Theater Akron, OH w/Winger & John Corabi

July 14 Arcada Theatre St. Charles, IL w/Winger & John Corabi

July 15 Des Plaines Theatre Des Plaines, IL w/Winger & John Corabi

July 18 Oriental Theater Denver, CO #keiferband Evening with

July 19 Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE w/LA Guns

July 21 Mid-Summer Music Fest Menahga, MN w/LA Guns

July 22 Event Center Medina, MN w/LA Guns

July 27 Granada Theater Dallas, TX w/John Corabi

July 28 Rise Rooftop Houston, TX w/John Corabi

July 29 Haute Spot Cedar Park, TX w/John Corabi

Aug 3 Epic Events Center Ashwaubenon, WI w/Winger & John Corabi

Aug 4 Civic Center Peoria, IL w/Winger & John Corabi

Aug 5 Black Oak Mountain Lampe, MO w/Winger & John Corabi

Aug 10 District 142 Wyandotte, MI #keiferband Evening with

Aug 11 Paramount Theatre Anderson, IN w/John Corabi

Aug 12 Honeywell Center Wabash, IN w/John Corabi

Aug 16 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN w/John Corabi

Aug 17 The Underground Charlotte, NC w/John Corabi

Aug 18 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/Winger & John Corabi

www.TomKeifer.com

www.facebook.com/TomKeiferOfficial

www.twitter.com/TomKeiferMusic

www.instagram.com/TomKeiferofficial

www.youtube.com/user/TomKeifermusic