TOM KEIFER #KEIFERBAND Release New Video For “Untitled”; Special Edition ‘-Rise+’ Vinyl Set For July 7th Release

Hard rock fans! If you’ve been craving a grinding, blues soaked, heavy groove, then TOM KEIFER #KEIFERBAND’s “Untitled,” just might be the fix. Drawing inspiration from the classic album cuts of the ‘70s vinyl era, “Untitled”‘s unconventional, nearly six-minute arrangement, is the antithesis of today’s radio single format. Written by Tom Keifer and Savannah Keifer, the heavy, dark jam and lyric of “Untitled” screams a cautionary tale of evil, deception and the consequences that follow.

The video for “Untitled,” produced and edited by Joshua Smith, is stylized in the black, white and red colors of the -RISE+album art and illustrations, painting the message of the song with an edgy, haunting, in your face performance. Watch NOW on Cleopatra Records’ official Youtube channel!

Along with the “Untitled” music video premiere, Cleopatra Records is announcing the release of a special edition splatter-designed vinyl of #KEIFERBAND’s critically acclaimed album, -RISE+, with a 20-page 11”x11” full color illustrated lyric booklet that’s due out July 7. Fans can pre-order it now here.

2023 will commemorate the ten-year anniversary of #KEIFERBAND and ten years of incredible memories with their fans. The band will be celebrating the milestone this year on their “LIVE LOUD 2023” tour along with Winger and John Corabi. Plenty of high energy, eardrum-shattering shows combining all the classic hits of Cinderella and new favorites from the solo releases are set to launch June 15 in Atlanta, GA at the Buckhead Theater. The line-up varies for some shows. Details and ticket info can be found on KEIFER’s official website.

TOM KEIFER remains a resilient, relevant figure in the Rock world through constant reimagination and renewal. His story begins as the singer-songwriter, guitarist, and frontman of Hard Rock heavyweights Cinderella. His signature voice and guitar, and bluesy, no-BS arena-shaking songwriting, were integral in moving 15 million records worldwide. Over the past decade, KEIFER transitioned his talents to a solo career, enjoying continued success recording and touring with #KEIFERBAND (Tom Keifer, Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers, Tanya Davis). Two critically acclaimed albums have been released to date: THE WAY LIFE GOES (2013) and -RISE+ (2019).

Check out #keiferband ‘s “LIVE LOUD 2023” tour at any of the following stops:

June 15       Buckhead Theater                 Atlanta, GA                     w/Winger & John Corabi.
June 17       Blue Note Theatre                 Harrison, OH                   w/Winger & John Corabi
June 18       Dr Pepper Park                      Roanoke, VA                  w/Winger & John Corabi
June 21       St. George Theatre                Staten Island, NY           w/Winger & John Corabi
June 23       Santander PAC                      Reading, PA                   w/Winger & John Corabi
June 24       Palladium                               New York, NY                 w/ Winger & John Corabi
June 27       Patchogue Theatre                Patchogue, NY                w/Winger & John Corabi
June 28       Casino Ballroom                    Hampton Beach, NH       w/Winger & John Corabi
June 30       Keswick Theatre                    Glenside, PA                   w/Winger & John Corabi
July 1          Mountain View Amph             Cheswick, PA                  w/Winger & John Corabi
July 6          Penn’s Peak                          Jim Thorpe, PA                w/Winger & John Corabi
July 7          The Strand                             Providence, RI                 w/Winger & John Corabi
July 8          Summer Stage at Tags          Big Flat, NY                     w/Stephen Pearcy & Vixen
July 13        The Goodyear Theater          Akron, OH                        w/Winger & John Corabi
July 14        Arcada Theatre                      St. Charles, IL                  w/Winger & John Corabi
July 15        Des Plaines Theatre              Des Plaines, IL                 w/Winger & John Corabi
July 18        Oriental Theater                     Denver, CO                     #keiferband Evening with
July 19        Steelhouse Omaha                Omaha, NE                      w/LA Guns
July 21        Mid-Summer Music Fest        Menahga, MN                  w/LA Guns
July 22        Event Center                          Medina, MN                     w/LA Guns
July 27        Granada Theater                    Dallas, TX                        w/John Corabi
July 28        Rise Rooftop                          Houston, TX                     w/John Corabi
July 29        Haute Spot                             Cedar Park, TX                w/John Corabi
Aug 3          Epic Events Center                Ashwaubenon, WI            w/Winger & John Corabi
Aug 4          Civic Center                           Peoria, IL                          w/Winger & John Corabi
Aug 5          Black Oak Mountain               Lampe, MO                      w/Winger & John Corabi
Aug 10        District 142                             Wyandotte, MI                  #keiferband Evening with
Aug 11        Paramount Theatre                Anderson, IN                    w/John Corabi
Aug 12        Honeywell Center                   Wabash, IN                      w/John Corabi
Aug 16        Tennessee Theatre                Knoxville, TN                    w/John Corabi
Aug 17        The Underground                   Charlotte, NC                   w/John Corabi
Aug 18        Ryman Auditorium                 Nashville, TN                    w/Winger & John Corabi

www.TomKeifer.com

www.facebook.com/TomKeiferOfficial

www.twitter.com/TomKeiferMusic

www.instagram.com/TomKeiferofficial

www.youtube.com/user/TomKeifermusic