The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Officially Announces 2023 Inductees!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has officially announced its 2023 Inductees. The announcement was streamed on Apple Music 1 during a one-hour special with hosts Ebro Darden, Rebecca Judd, Matt Wilkinson, Brooke Reese, and Kelleigh Bannen with special guests Sheryl Crow and Bernie Taupin.
“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”
These 13 honorees will be celebrated in an induction ceremony and concert to take place Nov. 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Check out the complete list of 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees below:
Performer Category
Kate Bush
Sheryl Crow
Missy Elliott
George Michael
Willie Nelson
Rage Against the Machine
The Spinners
Musical Influence Award
DJ Kool Herc
Link Wray
Musical Excellence Award
Chaka Khan
Al Kooper
Bernie Taupin
Ahmet Ertegun Award
Don Cornelius
