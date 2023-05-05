EXTREME Forced To Cancel M3 Rock Festival Appearance; To Appear As Scheduled For All Future Dates

EXTREME have been forced to cancel their scheduled performance at M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, MD on Saturday, May 6 after guitarist Nuno Bettencourt suffered a knee injury, resulting in his inability to perform this weekend.

Bettencourt shares, “I am seriously bummed out that Extreme are unable to perform for everyone at M3 Rock Festival as we’ve been looking forward to the festival for several months. We apologize for the inconvenience to fans attending the festival. I can’t wait to get back on the stage once I’m all mended up.”

The band will continue to appear as scheduled for all upcoming dates; their next show is June 2 at Best of Blues & Rock Festival in Sao Paulo, BRalongside Tom Morello. EXTREME will promote their much-anticipated new album SIX (due June 9 via earMUSIC) on the “Thicker Than Blood” headlining global tour with dates in North America (8/2-29) and Australia(9/6-13) with Living Colour, and Japan (9/17-26).

Tickets and VIP soundcheck upgrades are on sale now at https://extreme-band.com.

